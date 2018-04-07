  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 7 April, 2018
Public appeal for man missing from Edenderry since last Saturday

Edgars Leimanis was last seen at his home last Saturday.

By Sean Murray Saturday 7 Apr 2018, 11:19 AM
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN OFFALY have made a public appeal for information to help them trace a missing Latvian national.

Edgars Leimanis (26) went missing from his home at Newberry Close in Edenderry last Saturday 31 March.

He is described as being 6’2″ in height, of slim build with short brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a dark blue jacket with a grey top and dark coloured trousers.

Anyone who has seen Edgars or has any information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact Edenderry Garda Station on 046 973 1290, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

