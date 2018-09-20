This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 20 September, 2018
48-year-old man appears in court charged with stabbing murder of mother of two in Co Louth

Edmundas Dauksa, faces a single charge of murdering Ingrida Maciokaite (31) in Dundalk earlier this week.

By Elaine Keogh Thursday 20 Sep 2018, 12:41 PM
Dundalk Courthouse

A 48-YEAR-OLD man has appeared in court in Dundalk, County Louth, this morning charged with the murder of a mother of two.

The accused, Edmundas Dauksa, faces a single charge of murdering Ingrida Maciokaite (31) in Dundalk earlier this week.

The court was told that a Lithuanian interpreter was present in the courtroom.

It is alleged that on Tuesday 18 September 2018 at Bridgewater Mews, Linenhall Street, Dundalk, Dauksa murdered Maciokaite contrary to common law.

Judge Conal Gibbons was told by Garda Joseph Bell that he arrested the accused at 10.08pm on 19 September and half an hour later at 10.38pm he charged him with the offence.

Dauksa, with an address on the Castletown Road in Dundalk, made no reply when charged, the Garda said.

No bail application

There was no application for bail and Judge Gibbons granted a prosecution application for the case to be adjourned for one week to Cloverhill district court.

Defence solicitor Peter Lavery applied for legal aid for his client.

He said the accused is a fisherman who runs his own business. He was a shellfish fisherman and does not earn very much, Lavery said.

The judge granted legal aid and when asked by Lavery if he could direct he receive appropriate medical aid, the Judge said he can only make a recommendation and that he would make it.

The case was adjourned to Cloverhill district court via video link on 27 September 2018.

The accused sat silently in court during the proceedings. He was wearing a grey tracksuit bottoms and a blue top.

The deceased was found with multiple stab wounds outside Bridgewater Mews, Dundalk, on Tuesday afternoon and pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

Elaine Keogh

