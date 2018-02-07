  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 7 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Science, maths and languages: The plan to make Ireland's education the best in Europe

The government launched its Action Plan for Education today.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 7 Feb 2018, 12:19 PM
5 hours ago 7,950 Views 49 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3838423
Image: Hayley Halpin via TheJournal.ie
Image: Hayley Halpin via TheJournal.ie

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR and Minister for Education Richard Bruton this morning launched the Action Plan for Education 2018, which ambitiously aims to make Ireland’s education and training system the best in Europe by 2026.

Bruton launched a three-year plan in 2016, and today’s plan lays out five major goals the Department of Education has for the next nine years, such as the focus on STEM subjects at Junior Certificate level and trialling new assessment methods in the senior cycle.

One major goal of the plan is to improve the progress of learners at risk of educational disadvantage and learners with special educational needs.

Under this goal, the Department aims to launch an update on the 2005 Deis schools plan and to narrow the gap between Deis and non-Deis schools in attendance, achievement and retention, and in developing better progression pathways for learners in Deis schools.

A new database system will be launched to help assess levels of disadvantage to help identify schools needing additional supports.

Further to this, the goal seeks to address the barriers to higher education and put a better focus on apprentices, Springboard courses and Post-Leaving Certificate courses.

Digital and STEM focus

The action plan also outlines the Department’s plans for Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects and projects.

The Department plans to formally recognise outside-of-school STEM initiatives being undertaken by students at junior cycle.

There will be a development of new summer courses in STEM subjects and industry placements for teachers.

It aims to see a 20% increase in students doing STEM subjects for the Leaving Certificate and a 40% increase in female participation.

“We’re trying to make sure we equip young people with the capabilities they will need in a very rapidly changing world. Whether it’s digital, or STEM, or foreign languages, we need to be the best,” Bruton said.

To accompany today’s launch, the Department of Education announced in January that students at 40 schools will begin studying Computer Science for the Leaving Cert from next September.

The first Leaving Cert exam in the subject will be sat in 2020. This will be the first of Leaving Cert exam to take place through online assessment.

At the launch today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that there will be an increased focus on foreign languages at second level.

He noted that there will be one positive outcome of Brexit – that British universities might no longer be part of Erasmus, which he regretted not doing himself, so more Irish students may have to travel further afield and maybe through other languages.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “This year, we’ll be encouraging schools to work together on innovative projects; we’ll take steps to increase the number of children studying a foreign language and we’ll introduce PE as a Leaving Cert exam subject in 80 schools.”

The other goals in the action plan include:

  • Improving the learning experience and the success of learners
  • Help those delivering services to continuously improve
  • Build stronger bridges between education and the wider community
  • Improve national planning and support services.

Read: ‘A digital revolution’: Forty schools to offer Computer Science as Leaving Cert subject in September

More: Merkel’s chief of staff: We’ve reached a coalition deal – now we could all do with a shower

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (49)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Rock band Horslips are feuding with 'saddo' Irexiteers over the use of their classic song
27,349  63
Fora
1
Radio Nova has been ordered to pay €30k to a presenter who was unfairly fired
23  0
The42
1
Liverpool warned 'Messi of goalkeepers' will cost 'far more than €50 million'
12,074  23
DailyEdge.ie
1
James Corden has his very own 'playroom', so he invited Jamie Dornan in for a look... It's the Dredge
3,552  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
'I was raped. I don't think I can make myself more clear': Alleged victim continues evidence in court
'I was raped. I don't think I can make myself more clear': Alleged victim continues evidence in court
Supreme Court dismisses Pro Life Campaign request to become adviser in 'defining the unborn' case
Man jailed for four years for 'Mickey Mouse operation' to smuggle people through Dublin Airport
GARDAí
Seven people remain in hospital following the school bus crash this morning
Seven people remain in hospital following the school bus crash this morning
Man in his 20s killed after car hits wall in overnight crash
GSOC launches legal bid to get transcripts related to Tony Golden killer
FRANCE
Conan and Toner set to start for Ireland with Larmour on the bench
Conan and Toner set to start for Ireland with Larmour on the bench
'That game was definitely my proudest moment in Irish rugby'
Analysis: Peter O'Mahony's unseen work and all the Ireland rucks against France
IRELAND
24 new venues for your next night out... according to Ireland's best DJs
24 new venues for your next night out... according to Ireland's best DJs
Ireland U20s forced to make changes as Ulster duo required for Pro14 action
'We’re not in this to just kick penalties and drop goals' - Ireland on the attack

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie