Poll: Do you plan to vote in the Eighth referendum on 25 May?

IT WAS ANNOUNCED yesterday that a referendum on whether to repeal the Eighth Amendment will be held on Friday 25 May.

The issue has been in the national spotlight for a long time now, as it was first discussed by the Citizens’ Assembly, then by an Oireachtas Committee, then by the Dáil and the Seanad, before the official date was finally announced.

The issue of abortion has proven to be hugely divisive in the past, with the 1983 referendum for putting the Eighth into the Constitution remembered as bitter and fiercely fought.

Referendum turnouts can vary depending on how much the public is interested in the issue, with higher turnouts recorded for votes that matter more to people.

So, with the referendum scheduled for less that two months away, will you hit the polls?

Today we’re skin, Do you plan to vote in the referendum on 25th May?

