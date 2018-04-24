Most Irish people would rather campaign posters were banned in the run up to the referendum

Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

MOST IRISH PEOPLE would be in favour of a total ban on campaign posters in the run up to the referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

Posters for both sides of the debate have sprouted on lampposts across the country since the referendum date of 25 May was announced.

However, a poll for RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live has found that the majority of Irish voters would be happy with a situation in which no posters at all were erected.

All told, 68% of the 1,000 Irish adults consulted said there should be a total ban on campaign posters in the run-up to the referendum.

25% said there should be no ban, and 7% didn’t know.

Issues surrounding poster-skullduggery are relatively common during election campaigns, but tensions appear to be particularly heightened during the current build-up, with the Labour Party yesterday becoming the most recent entity to report the removal of its own referendum posters to gardaí.