Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 24 April, 2018
Most Irish people would rather campaign posters were banned in the run up to the referendum

Things are getting tense in the build-up to the referendum on the Eighth Amendment, and many people would rather there were no campaign posters at all.

By Cianan Brennan Tuesday 24 Apr 2018, 7:43 AM
referndum 128_90542773 Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

MOST IRISH PEOPLE would be in favour of a total ban on campaign posters in the run up to the referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

Posters for both sides of the debate have sprouted on lampposts across the country since the referendum date of 25 May was announced.

However, a poll for RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live has found that the majority of Irish voters would be happy with a situation in which no posters at all were erected.

All told, 68% of the 1,000 Irish adults consulted said there should be a total ban on campaign posters in the run-up to the referendum.

25% said there should be no ban, and 7% didn’t know.

Related Reads

24.04.18 'Giving the facts': RefCom has published its information booklet on the upcoming vote
12.04.18 Both sides in the Eighth debate say they're making sure money isn't coming in from abroad

Issues surrounding poster-skullduggery are relatively common during election campaigns, but tensions appear to be particularly heightened during the current build-up, with the Labour Party yesterday becoming the most recent entity to report the removal of its own referendum posters to gardaí.

