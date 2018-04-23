  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 23 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'An attempt to suppress democracy': Removal of Labour's referendum posters reported to gardaí

A member of the public sent a video of people removing the Yes posters in Limerick city to Jan O’Sullivan TD.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 23 Apr 2018, 12:16 PM
57 minutes ago 4,320 Views 46 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3973106
The Labour Party's Eighth Amendment referendum posters
Image: Jan O'Sullivan TD
The Labour Party's Eighth Amendment referendum posters
The Labour Party's Eighth Amendment referendum posters
Image: Jan O'Sullivan TD

FORMER MINISTER FOR Education Jan O’Sullivan has reported the removal of the Labour Party’s referendum posters in Limerick city to gardaí.

O’Sullivan received calls from members of the public over the weekend informing her that some of the Labour Party’s Yes posters for the upcoming Eighth Amendment referendum had been taken down.

The Limerick TD told TheJournal.ie that the party had put up around 80 posters in the Limerick city area over the past few weeks. She said that around half of them have been removed.

O’Sullivan said that she had initially noticed that some posters may have been taken down last Friday and she subsequently put a call out on Twitter asking for anyone who may have seen anything to come forward.

She said that one member of the public sent a video of people removing the posters from one area of the city at around 11.30pm one night last week.

“Most of our posters in the city have already been taken down. I was very angry first of all. Our lads work voluntarily and they were up until about 4am one night putting [the posters] up,” O’Sullivan told TheJournal.ie. 

I strongly believe in democracy and I don’t believe you can silence people because you don’t believe them.

“This is just purely trying to suppress democracy and I would go so far as to say it smacks of fascism,” she said.

O’Sullivan said she reported the removal of the posters to gardaí in Limerick at around 6.30pm on Saturday.

Upon request for a statement from TheJournal.ie, gardaí said: “An Garda Síochána does not comment on material displayed in public places by third parties but will respect the rights of all concerned and investigate each case or complaint on its own merits and seek a direction from the Director of Public Prosecutions.” 

A referendum on repealing the Eighth Amendment, which gives equal constitutional status to the mother and the unborn, will be held on Friday 25 May.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (46)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Gunman kills four people at restaurant in Tennessee
44,229  101
2
Life as a woman with HIV: 'We're stigmatised because we're looked upon as if we're easy'
39,252  6
3
Two teens arrested and more sought after vicious attack on girl (16) left her with severe facial injuries
34,515  26
Fora
1
This ex-Connacht rugby star has just been named Ireland's best young entrepreneur
792  0
2
What managers can learn watching Dermot Bannon wreck the gaff on Room to Improve
471  0
3
'One mentor told me to bat my eyelashes and look pretty for investors and I'll be fine'
243  0
The42
1
As it happened: Racing 92 v Munster, Champions Cup semi-final
114,873  107
2
'I told Fergie to shove his Manchester United contract and he told me to get out of his office'
100,994  36
3
O'Mahony: 'I'm tired of learning lessons... I'm tired of losing semi-finals'
49,267  106
DailyEdge
1
16 of the oddest Amazon reviews of Irish films
6,059  4
2
Thandie Newton said she found it 'very painful' to be excluded from the #TimesUp movement
5,671  0
3
9 of the most memorable weather forecasting moments in recent history
5,562  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
'An attempt to suppress democracy': Removal of Labour's referendum posters reported to gardaÃ­
'An attempt to suppress democracy': Removal of Labour's referendum posters reported to gardaí
Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Temple Bar
A new website aims to help people locate their stolen items
DUBLIN
'There are horses across the main N2 road, at Darndale, and they are in bits'
'There are horses across the main N2 road, at Darndale, and they are in bits'
'We can read each other like a book' - Galway's top twins aim to upset the Dubs again
Gardaí find 1.3 million stolen cigarettes in Dublin
OPINION
Opinion: 'We need funding for councils to go house to house and check the status of the voters'
Opinion: 'We need funding for councils to go house to house and check the status of the voters'
Column: 'Don’t judge a commuting parent. Smile at that noisy toddler'
Deep Atlantic: 'If you can’t stand up, what's the difference between two and two thousand metres'
SCARLETS
'We're part of something really special and winning is such a great feeling'
'We're part of something really special and winning is such a great feeling'
Sexton on Larmour: 'He backs himself... he backed himself against 10 Scarlets on the short side'
Pivac full of praise for Leinster as Scarlets turn their focus to Pro14 run-in

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie