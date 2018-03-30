  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Friday 30 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

How to get ready to vote in the Eighth Amendment referendum

We have everything you need to know.

By Aoife Barry Friday 30 Mar 2018, 7:45 AM
53 minutes ago 2,764 Views 25 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3926208
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

THE REFERENDUM ON the repeal of the Eighth Amendment is to take place on 25 May of this year.

The referendum will ask the electorate if they want to repeal or retain the amendment, which recognises the equal right to life of the mother and the unborn.

The government has already signalled that, if repealed, legislation would be introduced to allow for abortion up to 12 weeks of pregnancy.

But are you registered to vote, and if not do you have time to register? And can you even vote in the referendum?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Am I eligible to vote?

If you are an Irish citizen and aged at least 18 years of age on 15 February of this year, you can vote in referendums.

Living overseas?

You can’t be added to the Register of Electors if you live abroad – so you won’t be able to vote in the referendum.

What about postal voting?

According to Citizens Information, you may be eligible for a postal vote if you are:

  • An Irish diplomat or his/her spouse posted abroad
  • A member of the Garda Síochána
  • A whole-time member of the Defence Forces.

It says you may also be eligible for a postal vote if you cannot go to a polling station because:

  • Of a physical illness or disability
  • You are studying full time at an educational institution in Ireland, which is away from your home address where you are registered
  • You are unable to vote at your polling station because of your occupation
  • You are unable to vote at your polling station because you are in prison as a result of an order of a court.

If you are registered as a postal voter, you may vote by post only. You may not vote at a polling station.

How can I check I am registered?

The register of electors is available online here.

If you’re not on it, check with your local authority to see if you are on the register.

If your circumstances have changed since the last Live Register, you can apply be added to a supplementary register – this is generated after the referendum has been announced.

This register will remain open until 14 days before polling day. It will be published the day before polling day.

If you aren’t registered to vote, you must fill out the RFA2 application form; if you want to apply for a change of address you must apply on the RFA3 application form. If you’ve become and Irish Citizen and are already registered, you must use the RFA5 application form.

Need to contact your local authority to see if you’re registered or if you can go on the supplementary register? All their contact details are here.

Read: Here’s what the legislation could look like if the Eighth is repealed>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Gardaí called to Finding Dory screening after family refused to move seats
106,138  96
2
12-car collision in Galway among several crashes around country as hailstorms hit
91,310  36
3
Protesters gather around the country over treatment of women in criminal justice system
67,136  98
Fora
1
This man has brought a concept that's shaking up London's property market to Ireland
434  0
2
Profits soared at Web Summit after its first year in Lisbon
279  0
3
An Irish sports data firm has signed a massive deal with America's soccer body
90  0
The42
1
Aviva Stadium in line to host Champions Cup semi-final as venues announced
26,849  23
2
Former Ireland boss Mick McCarthy to leave Ipswich after six years in charge
25,255  44
3
'I'd be a different footballer in Dublin to the one I'll be in Kerry that's for sure'
22,229  2
DailyEdge.ie
1
Powerful #IBelieveHer rallies took place all over Ireland today
33,697  0
2
Katie from Room to Improve thinks Dermot deserves an Oscar after last Sunday's episode
13,248  6
3
Ant & Dec's documentary about their Irish heritage has been axed due to its boozy scenes
10,235  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRASH
12-car collision in Galway among several crashes around country as hailstorms hit
12-car collision in Galway among several crashes around country as hailstorms hit
Woman in serious condition after crash involving school bus with at least 20 children on board
Gardaí renew appeal for information about Ballinasloe crash which killed two women
GARDAí
PAC 'not satisfied' Garda College still operating under multiple tax codes
PAC 'not satisfied' Garda College still operating under multiple tax codes
€35k worth of cocaine found hidden inside box of biscuits and coffee in Roscommon
Gardaí called to Finding Dory screening after family refused to move seats
FRANCE
French vegan convicted for saying 'justice' had been done after butcher killed in terror attack
French vegan convicted for saying 'justice' had been done after butcher killed in terror attack
Hunt underway for man who tried to ram car into soldiers jogging near barracks in France
'French spirit of resistance' hailed as hero policeman laid to rest
COURT
South African estate agent jailed for racist rant in landmark ruling
South African estate agent jailed for racist rant in landmark ruling
Rugby rape trial: All four defendants found not guilty on all charges
Celebrity chef Kevin Dundon is suing the HSE over medical procedure

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie