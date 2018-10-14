Eir says full service has been restored following fault that led to phone and broadband outage

EIR HAS CONFIRMED that phone and broadband services have been restored following widespread outages yesterday.

Yesterday, eir customers around the country lost service for several hours after an issue arose at around 2.30pm.

This morning, the telecommunications company issued a statement to say that the issue was caused by a problem with one of its DNS servers.

A spokesman said that the company’s engineers worked for around 12 hours to resolve the issue, and that full service was restored by about 2.30am this morning.

“Service has been restored to those eir customers that were impacted by the internet access outage,” he said.

“We apologise again to our customers for the inconvenience this has caused.”