Eir broadband is down for customers across the country

EIR CUSTOMERS THROUGHOUT the country have been reporting connectivity issues with their broadband.

A number of customers have contacted TheJournal.ie stating that their internet is down and ‘Eir’ has been trending nationwide as people go online to tweet about the problem.

The company’s customer service Twitter account (@eircare) has been dealing with numerous complaints, acknowledging that there is a problem but saying it is unable to say when it will be rectified.

“We are fully aware of the current internet issue (DNS outage) and our higher officials are investigating on this matter. However, there is no timeframe for restoration. We’re sorry for the inconvenience,” Eir has replied to several customer queries.

Some @eir customers may be facing issues connecting to the network this evening. We apologise for this inconvenience. Our engineers are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. — eir (@eir) October 13, 2018 Source: eir /Twitter

TheJournal.ie has sought more details from Eir representatives but no reply has yet been received.

Downdetector.ie, which monitors reported outages, says that Eir outages have been reported in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick, Naas, Drogheda, Waterford, Navan, Wexford and Kilkenny.