GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for help in tracing a teenager missing from Dublin city centre.

Elaine Sweeney (15) was last seen on Jervis St Dublin 1 at around 3.30pm on Sunday.

Elaine is described as being 5ft 2in in height, of slight build with long brown hair, brown eyes and wearing stonewashed jeans, a red top and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store St Garda Station on 01-6668000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.