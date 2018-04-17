  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 17 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A complete fabrication' - You cannot be taken off the electoral register by phone

A number of people on Twitter had suggested the idea in recent days.

By Paul Hosford Tuesday 17 Apr 2018, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 2,098 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/3960632
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL says that online suggestion that voters can be removed from the electoral register over the phone by others is false.

The idea had been floated in recent days by a number of peopleon Twitter, with some on the Repeal side of next month’s referendum on the Eighth Amendment suggesting people could be removed from the register unknowingly and maliciously.

When a reporter from TheJournal.ie tried to be removed by calling the council and asking for a named person to be removed, we were told the rumour is “a complete fabrication”.

However, Dublin City Council, which operates the largest register in the country, says that despite speculation, many are simply missing from the register because it hasn’t yet been updated for the upcoming referendum. The Department of Housing and Local Government says that it is “not possible to be removed from the register before the referendum in May”.

“The only time a person’s name would be removed would be so that they could join the supplementary at a new address. Therefore many of the doubts being cast online are unfounded.”

The existing register came into force on 15 February this year and remains in force until 14 February 2019. Anyone registered on or before 15 February will remain on it until next year. Anyone who corrected an address or name, added themselves or changed address after that date will be reflected in the supplemental register which will be published before polling day.

DCC says that it is on voters to ensure they are on the draft register, which is released on 1 November each year.

It added that removing someone from the register is more complicated than a single phone call.

In order to remove yourself from the register we require a written request (i.e. letter, email request) from the elector. On receipt of the request, the Franchise Section issues a letter to the elector notifying them that we intend to delete them from the register.

The council says that in cases of deaths or if a person is no longer resident at an address, others can ask for their removal, but only by following the process.

“In order to remove someone else from the register (i.e. incorrect resident registered at an address) we require a written request (i.e. registration form, letter, email etc.). On receipt of the request, the Franchise Section issues a letter to the elector notifying them that we intend to remove them from the register and asking them to contact us if they do not want us to proceed. If we do not receive a response we proceed with the deletion.

In order to remove someone else from the register (i.e. death notification) we require a written request from a relative. We also receive death notifications from the Department of Social Protection so we can remove deceased electors from the register. We do not issue letters to electors who have been removed for this reason.

The Department of Housing added:

“In relation to removing electors from the register, registration authorities are required to send a notice to a person, whose name it is proposed to omit from the draft register, indicating that they have failed to establish that the person is still resident at the address and unless evidence to the contrary is provided within 10 days, their name will be removed.

In addition, any person may claim to have a correction made to the draft register following its publication. The claim must be made to the registration authority by 25 November and it may include, in particular, a claim to have the name of a person added or deleted. Such claims are ruled on, in public, by the appropriate county registrar and interested parties must be given notice of the time and location of the proposed hearing. An appeal may be made in the Circuit Court in relation to a decision of a county registrar.
After the final register comes into force (on 15 February), a person’s name can only be removed if they have applied successfully for entry on the supplement to the register as a result of a change of residence, which can be within the constituency or to another constituency. In such cases, the person’s name on the register in respect of their previous address is deleted and they are registered at their new address.

If you leave your address but you plan to return there within 18 months, you can continue to be registered there, as long you do not register at any other address.

Voters in next month’s referendum have until 8 May to get registered. If you’re not sure if you’re already on it, you can check the register on checktheregister.ie, which provides links to the local authorities who look after the register for each area.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
The rainfall warning from earlier has been extended to 7 more counties
66,312  39
2
Green Party wants to bring Amsterdam-style cannabis coffee shops to Ireland
54,105  170
3
Man injured in north Dublin shooting
39,261  22
Fora
1
Tech retailer Click.ie will be wound up following a tsunami of customer complaints
364  0
2
Poll: Do you think Airbnb listings should be licensed in Ireland?
270  0
3
Three-quarters of employers are planning to give pay rises to staff this year
221  0
The42
1
Top 14 club Clermont distance themselves from signing Paddy Jackson
62,524  0
2
'A lot of supporters will not renew their season tickets. Ulster need to explain their decision'
52,777  0
3
Israel Folau offered to quit but stands by homosexuality comments
40,083  106
DailyEdge
1
There's some serious drama kicking off over the queue outside Harry Styles' Dublin gig
11,058  0
2
Dermot Bannon is really concerned about the nation's lack of storage, and now so are we
8,060  2
3
A round-up of the best celebrity Coachella looks from the weekend
4,544  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
Pro14 expansion to US put on long finger as South Africa link strengthened
Pro14 expansion to US put on long finger as South Africa link strengthened
7 killed and 17 injured in South Carolina prison riot
Trump treats women 'like meat', is 'morally unfit for office' - explosive James Comey interview
GARDAí
14-year-old girl missing from Cork found safe
14-year-old girl missing from Cork found safe
Man arrested in Donegal after robbery and assault on taxi driver in Derry
Missing Cork teenagers found safe and well
COURT
'I'm truly sorry': Ant McPartlin apologises for drink-driving crash
'I'm truly sorry': Ant McPartlin apologises for drink-driving crash
Parents of terminally ill toddler Alfie Evans lose legal fight to fly to Rome for treatment
Cork pensioner who persistently raped teenage step-daughter appeals 12-year sentence
YOUR SAY
Evening Poll: Do you think it's okay to cover for a co-worker because of their drinking?
Evening Poll: Do you think it's okay to cover for a co-worker because of their drinking?
Poll: Should civil servants be entitled to time off in order to deal with a marriage breakup?
Poll: Would you fork out for a paid version of Facebook?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie