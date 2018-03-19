Householders urged to 'check gardens and sheds' as search for missing girl continues

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED to householders and landowners in the Carrick-on-Suir area to check their land and any outhouses as the search for a missing teenage girl continues.

14-year-old Elisha Gault has been missing from her home in the Co Tipperary town since Saturday night.

An initial public appeal was made yesterday.

In their renewed appeal today gardaí said they were requesting:

That all householders, businesses and landowners in the Carrick-on-Suir area check their gardens, outhouses, sheds and buildings

That any associates or friends of Elisha Gault that have not yet spoken to gardaí make contact with Clonmel Garda Station to leave their details

That any private houses in the vicinity of Carrickbeg/Dillon Bridge check their CCTV and provide to gardaí at Clonmel/Carrick-on-Suir

Anyone with dash-cam footage from their vehicles who travelled through Carrick-on-Suir on the night of 17th/18th March to get in contact

Elisha was last seen at her home at 10pm on Saturday.

Yesterday’s statement said both the gardaí and her family were “very concerned” for her.

She is described as being:

5′ 10″ to 6′

With blue eyes and dyed blonde hair

Gardaí said they had no details of what she was wearing when last seen – however, speaking to local radio station Tipp FM Garda Superintendent Willie Leahy said she was not wearing a jacket.

“It was an extremely cold night on Saturday night and again last night and indeed all day yesterday,” Leahy said, as he appealed for locals to check their land and buildings.

He also appealed for cyclists and walkers to keep an eye out today, and said gardaí had already made multiple enquiries to try and track down the missing teenager.

Tipp FM reported that a local search effort was under way, and that a number of search and rescue organisations were involved.

Anyone with information can contact: