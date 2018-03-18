Gardaí and family 'very concerned' over missing teen

GARDAÍ IN CLONMEL, Co Tipperary are appealing for the public’s help in tracing 14-year-old Elisha Gault.

Elisha has been missing since yesterday. She was last seen at her home in Carrick On Suir at around 10pm.

Elisha is described as being approximately 5’10″ to 6′ tall with blue eyes and dyed blonde hair. Gardaí have no details of what she was wearing.

Gardaí and her family are very concerned for Elisha and are appealing for anyone who has seen her or can assist in locating her to contact Clonmel Garda Station 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.