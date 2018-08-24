This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 24 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump declares state of emergency as Hawaii braces for hurricane

Landslides and flash flooding have left roads blocked.

By AFP Friday 24 Aug 2018, 8:43 AM
44 minutes ago 3,166 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4198924
This image from the GOES-15 satellite shows Hurricane Lane, with a well-defined eye, positioned about 300 miles south of Hawaii's Big Island
Image: UPI/PA Images
This image from the GOES-15 satellite shows Hurricane Lane, with a well-defined eye, positioned about 300 miles south of Hawaii's Big Island
This image from the GOES-15 satellite shows Hurricane Lane, with a well-defined eye, positioned about 300 miles south of Hawaii's Big Island
Image: UPI/PA Images

HURRICANE LANE HAS drenched Hawaii ahead of its arrival in the island state, prompting US President Donald Trump to declare a state of emergency as landslides and flash flooding left roads blocked.

The National Weather Service said Lane – located about 320 kilometres south of Hawaii – remained a powerful hurricane, packing winds in excess of 209 kilometres per hour, although it was downgraded to category three mid-afternoon local time.

The eye was expected to sweep very close to or over the islands, 3,218 kilometres southwest of the mainland US, sometime later last night.

Up to 12 inches of rain had already fallen before dawn, according to federal authorities, with 30 inches expected in the worst-hit areas over the coming four to five days.

“Someone once told me it wasn’t raining when Noah built the Ark,” American Red Cross vice-president Brad Kieserman told a news conference in Washington.

“That means that readiness is important – readiness to make sure we can fulfil our responsibility and the critical infrastructure lifelines.”

Emergency teams have set up 16 evacuation centres, with a further 19 due to open throughout the day, authorities said, as Trump urged Hawaiians to hunker down and prepare for the worst.

“Our teams are closely coordinating with the state and local authorities. You are in our thoughts!” Trump tweeted.

‘Panic mode’

Brock Long, chief of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), said: “We are extremely concerned about the potentials for inland flooding, landslides occurring and damage to the transportation, communications infrastructure.”

Residents across the state were stocking up on water, food, gasoline and emergency supplies as Lane drew nearer.

“Last couple of days it’s been like this – it’s been busy,” said Chris, an employee at a gas station in Haleiwa, on the north shore of Oahu island – the location of the capital Honolulu.

“We have been just constantly getting cars filling up. Everybody is in a panic mode right now – everyone is filling up gas, gas cans, propane cans and all that.”

Hurricane Lane Hawaii People stand near flood waters from Hurricane Lane making the intersection of Kamehameha Avenue and Pauahi Street impassable Source: AP/PA Images

Landslides and flooding caused by the first rainstorm partially blocked several roads on Big Island, according to local media.

Sea levels were expected to rise as much as two to four feet above normal tide levels, causing coastal erosion and prompting a storm surge and “large and destructive waves”.

Surfers were observed taking advantage of the calm before the storm to get out on their boards one last time on Wednesday before the ocean got too violent.

Flights cancelled

United Airlines announced it had cancelled all of its flights today to and from Kahului International Airport on Maui, the second-largest island.

Honolulu authorities said they were planning to activate a three-minute island-wide outdoor siren warning system at 4pm (2am Irish time) to alert the public to the possibility of severe flooding.

Free transport will be available between the capital and Oahu island’s evacuation shelters, which had welcomed around 350 people by noon, according to the Maui 24/7 local news portal.

Hurricane Lane Hawaii A landslide from heavy rains blocks the Hilo bound lane at the Honolii bridge on Highway 19 Source: AP/PA Images

The US Coast Guard said 57,000 US military personnel already stationed in Hawaii stood ready to launch search and rescue missions and provide logistics and medical support.

“Hurricane Lane is not a well-behaved hurricane,” Governor David Ige said in a statement as he declared a state of emergency on Tuesday on Big Island.

“I’ve not seen such dramatic changes in the forecast track as I’ve seen with this storm.”

Hurricanes rarely make landfall in Hawaii and the last major storm to strike the state was nearly three decades ago, when Hurricane Iniki barreled into the island of Kauai, leaving six people dead and causing billions of dollars in damage.

Federal officials have been working with Hawaiian utility managers to keep a close eye on the power grid, a major vulnerability in Puerto Rico last year when it was hit by Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm.

Hurricane-related deaths in Puerto Rico have been estimated at as many as 4,600 people, largely because prolonged and widespread power outages and washed out roads prevented access to health care, according to US researchers.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Mattie McGrath: People are 'getting sick and tired' of Mary McAleese and she should 'get off the stage'
    61,492  219
    2
    		New artwork installed at site of 'Somebody's Child' exhibition in Temple Bar for Pope's visit
    50,090  72
    3
    		Ryanair to charge passengers between €6 and €10 for carry on luggage
    38,218  76
    Fora
    1
    		This is how much the troubled House of Fraser owes Irish firms like Newbridge Silverware
    1,064  0
    2
    		Croke Park and the Digital Hub are fighting to keep prime sites off the land-hoarders list
    414  0
    3
    		'I tested my first health supplement on my family – nobody died so we said we’d keep going'
    248  0
    The42
    1
    		'It is a defining moment. This is the first club that has paid a lot of money for a kid then allowed him to stay in Ireland'
    36,050  10
    2
    		'Devastated' Carnacon club preparing appeal to Connacht LGFA over Mayo expulsion
    28,978  69
    3
    		'The club is not for sale': Liverpool owners issue statement after Abu Dhabi proposal revealed
    16,135  13
    DailyEdge
    1
    		People are outraged by this bloke's decision to meet Britney dressed as the '2007 version'
    9,778  1
    2
    		Liam Payne felt the need to tell everyone he's, like, really into sex... it's The Dredge
    7,485  0
    3
    		Are These Daniel O'Donnell Facts True Or False?
    5,581  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    CATHOLIC CHURCH
    'In 1969, I fell pregnant as a teen - and then the Church took over'
    'In 1969, I fell pregnant as a teen - and then the Church took over'
    New artwork installed at site of 'Somebody's Child' exhibition in Temple Bar for Pope's visit
    Halligan says Church teaching on homosexuality 'evil' as LGBT issues under spotlight at RDS
    HSE
    &quot;They weren't expecting him to survive&quot;: Father of brain injury patient hopes for funding to give his son a future
    "They weren't expecting him to survive": Father of brain injury patient hopes for funding to give his son a future
    Parents of toddler who was unresponsive for an hour given 'mixed messages' about ambulance location
    Pregnant women due this weekend in Dublin advised to leave plenty of time for journeys across city
    GARDAí
    One arrest after man dies in house fire in Dublin
    One arrest after man dies in house fire in Dublin
    Woman with knife robs priest (86) in parochial house
    Appeal to find man missing from Dublin since yesterday
    DUBLIN
    Papal traffic restrictions set to hit Monday commuters
    Papal traffic restrictions set to hit Monday commuters
    Drug-taking, violence and self-harming - what users of emergency accommodation witness at night
    'Businesses are nervous about this weekend. There’s a lot of confusion about what’s going to happen'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie