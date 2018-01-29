Tonight's Dublin gig by pop band Erasure has been cancelled at the last minute

A GIG BY English pop band Erasure that was scheduled for Dublin’s Olympia Theatre has been cancelled hours before the duo were due to go on stage.

The band confirmed this evening that they were forced to cancel the show because vocalist Andy bell has been suffering from a throat infection and was advised not to sing.

Erasure are beginning their new tour in Dublin and have said that further gigs scheduled for tomorrow and Wednesday are currently planned to go ahead.

“Andy and Vince are devastated to have to do this, and at such short notice,” the band said in their statement.

Tonight’s concert has been rescheduled for 13 March and tickets for tonight’s show will be valid for that date.

The band said it will issue a further update tomorrow at noon.