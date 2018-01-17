Randy Newman cancels two Irish tour dates due to 'severe knee condition'

ACCLAIMED SINGER-SONGWRITER Randy Newman has cancelled his upcoming European tour, which included two Irish dates, due to health reasons.
The 74-year-old was set to perform shows in Dublin’s Vicar Street on 9 and 10 March. These have both been cancelled.
Newman announced today that the tour cancellation is due to a severe knee condition for which he has to undergo surgery.
“I feel terrible about having to cancel these dates,” Newman said in a statement.
“I was looking forward to playing. I apologise for whatever inconvenience I might have caused,” he said.
Tickets for both shows can be refunded from their point of purchase.
Newman released his latest studio album Dark Matter on 27 July 2017.
