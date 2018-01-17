Appeal for dash cam footage and witnesses after 70-year-old man killed in three-car M7 crash

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses and dash cam footage to a fatal incident on the M7 yesterday that left a man in his 70s dead.

The collision involving three vehicles happened around 2pm at Birdhill, Co Tipperary yesterday.

A man in his 70s was killed and two other people were brought by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.

Gardaí in Nenagh are appealing for anyone travelling on the M7 motorway between Dublin and Limerick yesterday afternoon, particularly those driving between Nenagh and Limerick around 2pm, to come forward.

Any motorists travelling that route that had dash cam footage are also being asked to contact gardaí.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.