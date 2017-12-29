Someone in Ireland has won tonight’s €38.9 million Euromillions jackpot

THERE HAS BEEN one winner of the €38.9 million Euromillions jackpot, with the winning ticket sold in Ireland.

The winning numbers were 4, 8, 22, 23, 48 with the Lucky Stars numbers being 1 and 12.

The lucky prize winner will scoop a cool €38, 906, 715.

It’s not yet known where exactly in the country the ticket was sold.

This is the 13th time a jackpot winning ticket has been sold in Ireland, and the third time this year.

Most recently, a west of Ireland syndicate picked up €28,975,630 in July. Before that, someone won €88 million in January.

The biggest win remains the €115 million scoop for Dolores McNamara in 2005 followed by the €94 million win in Beaumont in Dublin in 2013.