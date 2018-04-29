  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Ever wondered how much sugar everyday foods contain?

We tried to find the average sugar content in some popular food items.

By Andrew Roberts Sunday 29 Apr 2018, 10:00 PM
39 minutes ago 2,447 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3975335
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
Subscribe for more videos

THE SUGAR TAX, which will target manufacturers of sweetened drinks, comes into effect this coming Tuesday.

The levy will see 30 cent per litre added on to sweetened drinks that contain more than  eight grams of sugar per 100 millilitre serving.

The World Health Organisation suggests that ideally less than 25g (six teaspoons) of sugar should be consumed per day.

In a typical can of Coke, the sugar content is 39g. Of course, sweetened drinks aren’t the only place you’ll find sugar in the foods you encounter each day.

We picked out a range of everyday food items to take a look at – our video shows how much sugar they each contain.

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

