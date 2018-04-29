Ever wondered how much sugar everyday foods contain?

THE SUGAR TAX, which will target manufacturers of sweetened drinks, comes into effect this coming Tuesday.

The levy will see 30 cent per litre added on to sweetened drinks that contain more than eight grams of sugar per 100 millilitre serving.

The World Health Organisation suggests that ideally less than 25g (six teaspoons) of sugar should be consumed per day.

In a typical can of Coke, the sugar content is 39g. Of course, sweetened drinks aren’t the only place you’ll find sugar in the foods you encounter each day.

We picked out a range of everyday food items to take a look at – our video shows how much sugar they each contain.