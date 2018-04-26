  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 26 April, 2018
Despite privacy controversy, profits at Facebook are soaring

Facebook shares climbed more than 6.9% to $170.75 in after-hours trades.

By AFP Thursday 26 Apr 2018, 6:55 AM
56 minutes ago 859 Views 2 Comments
Image: Dominic Lipinski
Image: Dominic Lipinski

FACEBOOK LAST NIGHT reported a sharp jump in profits in the past quarter, with gains in its user base and strong ad growth as the social network appeared to see no impact from a controversy over privacy.

Profit in the first quarter of 2018 leapt 63% from a year ago to $5 billion (€4.1 billion), and total revenues increased 49% to $11.97 billion (€9.82 billion), Facebook said in an earnings update which topped most analyst forecasts.

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, who has spent most of the past month on the fallout from the revelations on the hijacking of personal data by a political firm, sought to reassure investors about the company’s future despite the privacy row which has sparked investigations on both sides of the Atlantic.

“Despite facing important challenges, our community and business are off to a strong start in 2018,” Zuckerberg said.

“We are taking a broader view of our responsibility and investing to make sure our services are used for good. But we also need to keep building new tools to help people connect, strengthen our communities, and bring the world closer together.”

Facebook shares climbed more than 6.9% to $170.75 (€140.19) in after-hours trades that followed release of the earnings figures.

The report showed the number of people using Facebook monthly rose 13% from last year to 2.2 billion as of the end of March, despite concerns that users would abandon the network following the misuse of data by Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook said another measure, daily active users, was up in all regions including the US and Europe.

“At first look, we would characterise (these) results as a relief and as a sign that so far the damage from Cambridge appears contained although this will be a long three to six months ahead to steer through this storm,” GHB Insights analyst Daniel Ives said in a research note.

Baird senior research analyst Colin Sebastian said in a note to investors that “at first glance, impact from data/privacy issues appears minimal”.

Facebook’s future

Zuckerberg faced questioning in two congressional panels earlier this month about revelations that personal data on 87 million users was harvested by Cambridge Analytica, a consultancy working for Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

“It was an important moment for the company to hear the feedback and show what we are doing,” Zuckerberg responded when asked about the hearings during an earnings call.

“Now, the important thing is to make sure we execute on all the things we need to do to keep people safe.”

Although the impact of the scandal, which broke in mid-March, was unlikely to be reflected in the first quarter, the early signs suggested users and advertisers would remain.

“Facebook is so large that it would take a lot of user defections to make a difference,” eMarketer principal analyst Debra Aho Williamson said in a recent report.

But Williamson said some of Facebook’s momentum was already fading due to other factors such as disinformation, social media fatigue and new platforms attracting young people.

“Facebook has already essentially maxed out its penetration in the US,” she said.

Facebook also announced that its board of directors had authorised the buyback of an additional $9 billion worth of shares, raising its repurchase plan to $15 billion.

© AFP 2018 

