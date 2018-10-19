This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 19 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Facebook hires former UK Deputy Prime Minister Clegg to head up global policy

Nick Clegg served as Deputy Prime Minister of the UK between 2010 and 2015.

By Associated Press Friday 19 Oct 2018, 10:30 PM
1 hour ago 1,928 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4296570
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

FACEBOOK HAS HIRED former U.K. Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg to head its global policy and communications teams.

Clegg (51) will become a vice president of the social media giant, and report to Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. Clegg described the new job today as “an exciting new adventure,” after 20 years in British politics.

Clegg will particularly be called upon to help Facebook grapple with a changing regulatory landscape globally.

EU regulators are interested in reining in mostly American tech giants who they blame for avoiding tax, stifling competition and encroaching on privacy rights.

In a post on his Facebook page, Clegg described the company as being not just part of many people’s lives, “but also at the heart of some of the most complex and difficult questions we face as a society: the privacy of the individual; the integrity of our democratic process; the tensions between local cultures and the global internet; the balance between free speech and prohibited content; the power and concerns around artificial intelligence; and the wellbeing of our children.

I believe that Facebook must continue to play a role in finding answers to those questions – not by acting alone in Silicon Valley, but by working with people, organizations, governments and regulators around the world to ensure that technology is a force for good.

It’s not the first time a major corporation or non-profit has poached a former political leader to offer clarity on the inner workings of government.

After wrapping up his work as president of the European Commission, Jose Manuel Barroso joined Goldman Sachs as non-executive chairman in 2016. Former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder went on to chair oil company Rosneft. Former U.K. Foreign Secretary David Miliband moved to New York to become CEO of the International Rescue Committee.

Tech companies have been poaching British talent for years as well, though Clegg appears to be the highest-ranking departure to date.

Steve Hilton, a former director of strategy to ex-Prime Minister David Cameron, decamped to California and now hosts a Fox news show. Tim Chatwin, another Cameron aide, now works for Google. As does Theo Bertram, who worked in Downing Street for Labour Party Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

‘Time to go’

Clegg led the Liberal Democrats from 2007 to 2015, including five years in the coalition government with the Conservatives. He lost his seat at last year’s general election. Before that, he was a member of the European Parliament from 1999 to 2004.

In recent months, he has been an active campaigner for a second referendum on Brexit, in hopes of preventing Britain’s departure from the EU. Clegg argued that supporters of Brexit failed to explain the sacrifices that will follow an exit, but he said it was nonetheless time for him to go.

Clegg, who starts his new job on Monday, said that he and his family will be moving to California to take on the new job in the coming year. He had been discussing a new role with Sandberg and CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the summer.

Sandberg also posted a welcome to Clegg on Facebook which also echoed his comments that technology can be used “to do good.”

Our company is on a critical journey. The challenges we face are serious and clear and now more than ever we need new perspectives to help us though this time of change.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Met Éireann staff told not to link specific extreme weather events with climate change
    79,585  66
    2
    		'No Irish No Gay' Banner removed from Northern Irish motorway
    44,211  80
    3
    		Peter Casey to 'think carefully about whether to continue' in presidential race
    40,927  282
    Fora
    1
    		'As two lads out of college, getting premises was tough. The day we got keys, I was scared sh*tless'
    268  0
    2
    		After rolling out year-round Dublin flights, Cypriot airline Cobalt has gone bust
    269  0
    3
    		Delivery outfit Nightline recorded a big hike in sales the year it was bought by UPS
    233  0
    The42
    1
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    20,070  8
    2
    		'I didn't want to become complacent, stale or stagnant': Girvan Dempsey on leaving Leinster
    16,207  6
    3
    		Cullen acutely aware of outside interest in Leinster talent as he wishes McCarthy well
    14,150  42
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Love Island's Dr Alex had a shady response to Georgia and Sam's split...it's The Dredge
    11,219  0
    2
    		Saoirse Ronan thinks the relationship she has with her mam is 'quite unusual'
    6,786  1
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    4,210  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ catch 133 vehicles over the speed limit so far on National Slow Day
    Gardaí catch 133 vehicles over the speed limit so far on National Slow Day
    Gardaí seize cannabis herb worth €325,000 and drug paraphernalia in Sligo
    Four arrested over killing of woman whose remains were found in 30km area of Wicklow Mountains
    SIMON COVENEY
    TÃ¡naiste: 'Some in the UK don't seem to get it. Nobody is talking about building a wall'
    Tánaiste: 'Some in the UK don't seem to get it. Nobody is talking about building a wall'
    'He's trying to raise his profile': Tánaiste dubs Casey's campaign as 'irresponsible politics'
    Peter Casey denies racism as he travels to site of Traveller dispute - but says it's not his issue to solve
    PAT KENNY
    An average of 430,000 people watched Virgin Media's six-way Ãras debate
    An average of 430,000 people watched Virgin Media's six-way Áras debate
    Casey doubles down on anti-Traveller rhetoric in an otherwise unsurprising TV debate
    As it happened: Casey attacked over Traveller comments in first six-way TV debate
    RACE FOR THE ÁRAS
    The Candidate: TheJournal.ie podcast talks to Peter Casey
    The Candidate: TheJournal.ie podcast talks to Peter Casey
    Liadh Ní Riada says bullying 'was a problem' in Sinn Féin and was partly about age
    The Candidate: TheJournal.ie's presidential podcast talks to Liadh Ní Ríada

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie