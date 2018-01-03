  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 3 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man develops liver injury after following advice of alternative medicine practitioner

There are proposals to clamp down on unqualified practitioners that prescribe harmful treatments.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 3 Jan 2018, 6:15 AM
12 hours ago 32,541 Views 90 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3777512
Epsom salts
Image: Shutterstock/Viktor1
Epsom salts
Epsom salts
Image: Shutterstock/Viktor1

A MAN DEVELOPED severe liver injury after taking excessive amounts of the Epsom salts to dissolve his gallstones.

On the advice of naturopathy practitioner, the 38-year-old man was advised to take three tablespoons of Epsom salt with lukewarm water for 15 days for ‘stone dissolution’, according to medical journal BMJ Case Reports.

Epsom salt is a naturally occurring pure mineral compound of magnesium and sulfate which comes from Epsom in Surrey, England. It is known to have numerous health benefits, such as soothing sore muscles.

The British Medical Journal reports that after the man in India ingested the Epsom salt, he developed a loss of appetite and darkening of the urine from the twelfth day of the treatment and jaundice from the second day after treatment completion.

There was no evidence of underlying sepsis and other organ failures, but a liver biopsy later revealed inflammation and vascular changes suggestive of acute drug-induced liver injury.

Epsom salts overuse

Common adverse effects of Epsom salt overuse include diarrhoea, low blood pressure, renal injury and cardiac arrhythmias.

Meanwhile, in Ireland, there are proposals to crack down on homeopaths, faith healers and fake medical practitioners targeting vulnerable people with treatments that can prove harmful.

Fine Gael’s Kate O’Connell, who is also a pharmacist, said she wants to propose laws that would make it a crime to advertise or offer a cure for cancer or other chronic illnesses with methods that have not passed medical trials.

“Ireland is a hotbed for this kind of stuff because we have nothing to stop it,” O’Connell told TheJournal.ie.

“It ranges from all sorts of practices, from telling people to take Epsom salts for gallstones, which is very dangerous and not safe, to more serious elements such as cancer patients being told to do x, y, or z,” she said.

“Almost all cancer patients I have come across have been targeted in some way by alternative therapies,” O’Connell added.

90429329_90429329 Kate O'Connell TD Source: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Dr David Robert Grimes, cancer researcher with Queen’s University Belfast and Oxford University, told TheJournal.ie that the case mentioned above, and other far more serious cases, often go unreported.

“It really is the tip of the iceberg to what is going on,” said Dr Grimes, who explained “complementary therapies” often undermine medical treatments.

“Often these cases are under-reported because maybe the patient would not have survived anyway. These kind of cases are happening all the time,” he said, adding that just a few months ago there were reports that people were giving their children bleach to cure autism.

Dr Grimes said the issue is a major bugbear of his, due to the level of harm it can cause.

‘What’s the harm?’

He said it is frustrating to be asked the question, “sure, what’s the harm?”

“What harm is there in taking homeopathy for cancer, it’s just water, or just some supplement or stupid diet? It can cause a lot of harm,” he said.

It becomes a problem for the patient who changes their mindset that these alternative therapies are the only thing that is helping them and they end up dropping out of their conventional treatment plans, because real treatment can be tough and have bad side effects, he explained.

Dr Grimes said he hoped any new laws introduced would ban dangerous treatments prescribed by unqualified practioneers.

Ireland is quite the anomaly in Europe, he said, pointing out that many other countries such as Sweden have strict regulations as regards prescribing treatments.

In the UK, anyone advertising or offering bogus cancer cures can be jailed for three months or fined.

He said proliferation of “crank” treatments has got worse over the years with the advent of social media.

Years ago, adverts would be taken out in newspapers and other publications, which would be regulated or taken down by the Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland (ASAI).

However, now people are selling their services on social media sites, which are a lot more difficult to regulate, said Dr Grimes.

“Social media really has made things a lot worse,” he added.

The selling of services and treatments online is almost impossible to police, explained O’Connell, but she said other jurisdictions have been able to deal with the problem.

“This has been dealt with in other countries, and we can deal with it too. I think the jail time and fines is sufficient enough to deter people from these practices,” she said, adding that people, who are seeking some sort of hope in the face of great odds will often pay a lot of money for these treatments.

“People will pay for anything to get what they see as extra time,” she warned.

“Profiteering from people’s vulnerabilities and illnesses is happening – it is a free for all in Ireland and it needs to end,” concluded O’Connell.

Read: ‘The system is too lenient’: Speeding drivers could face a ban even on first offence>

Read: Teenager who was punched getting into taxi on Stephen’s Night remains in hospital>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (90)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Flooding, fallen trees and power outages as Storm Eleanor passes through the country
141,056  81
2
Gardaí say Dundalk attack 'random and unprovoked' - terrorism has not yet been ruled out
130,356  362
3
'Don't go if you feel unsafe': Group of young men behind taxi driver attacks in west Dublin
88,181  133
Fora
1
'On the face of it, the decision to set up my own firm was close to insanity'
737  0
2
Cork millionaire Dan Kiely is putting cash into an Irish 'flexible working' jobs site
285  0
3
Dublin telecoms firm Blueface has merged with a US rival in a 'game-changing' deal
202  0
The42
1
'I don’t think it's sunk in yet' - Irish defender Kevin O'Connor wins €1 million jackpot
58,474  30
2
Long ends 325 day wait for goal and McClean also hits the net but defeat the end result for Irish duo
25,117  22
3
'A comment about the death of his infant son' saw West Brom player in altercation with West Ham fan
21,811  33
DailyEdge.ie
1
Caitlyn Jenner says her gender reassignment surgery was 'none of the Kardashians' business' ... It's the Dredge
14,087  1
2
Paris Hilton is showing off her huge engagement ring after breaking the news on Twitter
9,154  5
3
Celebrity Home Of The Year was on last night and Twitter was BET into it
8,684  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HSE
There are more quitters than smokers in Ireland
There are more quitters than smokers in Ireland
A number of people have died due to flu, as two strains of the virus hit Ireland
Over 23,000 formal complaints were made to the HSE in 2016
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ say Dundalk attack 'random and unprovoked' - terrorism has not yet been ruled out
Gardaí say Dundalk attack 'random and unprovoked' - terrorism has not yet been ruled out
Gardaí charge a man after pub customers tackle armed robber in Dublin
Murder investigation launched into stabbing of 40-year-old man on New Year's Eve
DUBLIN
Double Take: The story of the hoax 'Fr Pat Noise' plaque on O'Connell Bridge
Double Take: The story of the hoax 'Fr Pat Noise' plaque on O'Connell Bridge
An insider's tour of Dublin in 6 much-maligned modern buildings
Ennis has been declared Ireland's cleanest town
COURT
Man charged with botched pub raid needed 30 stitches and had fractured ribs
Man charged with botched pub raid needed 30 stitches and had fractured ribs
Man charged with murder over fatal late-night attack on Irishman in Perth
Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan pleads guilty to assaulting girlfriend

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie