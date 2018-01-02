Teenager who was punched getting into taxi on Stephen's Night remains in hospital

A 19-YEAR-OLD man who was attacked while getting into a taxi in Co Kildare in the early hours of 27 December remains in hospital today, according to gardaí.

An appeal for witnesses to the attack is being made – gardaí are particularly keen to speak to taxi drivers or other motorists who may have dash-cam footage.

The attack happened at 1.30am on Main Street in Rathangan in Kildare – close to the Offaly border.

According to gardaí:

A 19-year-old man was getting into a taxi when he was assaulted by another male, the force of the punch caused him to fall backwards and hit the roadway.

He was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital where he is described as being in a serious condition.

A female was also assaulted during the incident, and received minor injuries.

No arrests have been made to date.

In an appeal issued this afternoon gardaí said they wanted to speak to anyone who was in the Main Street area between 1am and 2am on the 27th December and to “any person/taxi drivers who may have dash-cams fitted to their vehicles”.

Gardaí can be contacted at: