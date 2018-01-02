Two 'status orange' weather warnings issued as Storm Eleanor sweeps in

Updated at 2.30pm

TWO ‘ORANGE ALERT’ wind warnings have been issued by Met Éireann, with coastal flooding expected in some areas later today.

A winter storm, named Eleanor, will travel across the country during the afternoon and into the evening.

Further strong winds are expected in the west this evening.

Here are the details:

Orange Wind Warning for Munster, Leinster and south Galway

Storm Eleanor will move in off the Atlantic later this afternoon and will move very quickly across the country this evening. Southwest to west winds of mean speeds 65 to 80 km/h, gusting to 110 to 130 km/h are expected.

Very high seas along Atlantic coasts, with a risk of coastal flooding also.

Issued: 5.03am Tuesday

Valid: 4pm to 9pm Tuesday

Orange Wind Warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork and Kerry

Westerly winds of mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with gusts of 110 to 130km/h expected at times overnight and into Wednesday mainly in coastal fringes and on high ground.

Issued: 2pm Tuesday

Valid: 10pm Tuesday to 2pm Wednesday

Storm Eleanor will move in from the west this afternoon and evening. Source: Earth Wind Map

A ‘status yellow’ wind warning will come into effect for the rest of the entire country from 4pm today until 9pm tomorrow.

And there’s a rainfall warning in place in Connacht and Donegal until 9pm tonight.

Local warnings

Cork County Council said this afternoon that response crews had been put on notice and were on standby.

Bantry, Clonakilty and Midleton (Bailick Road) have been identified as being at greatest risk of coastal flooding in the county.

Clare County Council said there was also a risk of coastal flooding around the Shannon Estuary.

“We are advising the public not to venture out unless necessary – particularly in coastal areas,” Tom Tiernan, Senior Engineer with Clare County Council said.

“Motorists are asked to be careful when driving and to avoid parking vehicles in close proximity to exposed coastal areas.

Any coastal areas which have previously flooded are at risk and people in such situations are advised to take appropriate precautions.

Be safe on the roads

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads today following Met Éireann’s Status Orange warning.

Road users are being asked to check local weather and traffic conditions and be aware of the conditions before setting out on a trip.

The RSA has issued the following advice:

Beware of objects being blown out on the road.

Watch out for fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road.

Control on a vehicle may be affected by strong winds. High-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds.

Drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.

Drive with dipped headlights at all times.

Pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists are being advised to wear bright and reflectively clothing, to take extra care when crossing the road and to walk on a footpath or on the right-hand side of the road if there are none.

The weather will stay “changeable and unsettled for the coming days, according to Met Éireann.

- With reporting by Hayley Halpin and Daragh Brophy