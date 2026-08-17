Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Rose of Tralee's televised contest begins tonight Andres Poveda Andres Poveda

The teenage boys who died in a car after it drove the wrong way up the motorway at least twice near Athy, have been named locally.

Upcoming episodes of Mrs Brown’s Boys have been cancelled due to an “unexpected medical issue” involving Brendan O’Carroll.

The televised portion of this year’s Rose of Tralee begins in Co Kerry this evening and will wrap up on Tuesday night.

Fine Gael TDs met with the manufacturers of Skyclarys, a drug for the rare disease Friedreich’s Ataxia, today after pressure has been mounting on the government to intervene and reverse a HSE decision recommending against funding it.

A critically-endangered Silver-sided Nomad bee was seen in Ireland for the first time in 26 years.

Two teenage boys accused of attacking Alex Coughlan, who died after being severely injured in Blanchardstown in May, will be tried for murder

INTERNATIONAL

Swansea's streets were packed for Bonnie Tyler's funeral Alamy Alamy

#WALES Fans filled the streets of Swansea as Bonnie Tyler’s funeral procession made its way through the city.

#TRUMP The US president has threatened to bomb Oman if it “gets in the way” of a US deal with Iran on the Strait of Hormuz.

#RIP American actress Hayden Panettiere, best known for her roles in Heroes and Nashville, has died aged 36.

Advertisement

#AUSTRALIA Erin Patterson has launched and appeal against her conviction in the toxic mushrooms triple-murder case.

#MIDDLE EAST President Donald Trump’s envoy Jared Kushner met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after holding talks with Hamas leaders, attempting to revive a Gaza peace plan that Israel has so far rejected.

#CAMBRIDGE The university’s chancellor has condemned the “racist feeding frenzy” around Jason Arday, who was found dead on Friday.

PARTING SHOT

Ellen Walshe INPHO INPHO

After their huge success at the European Atheletics Championships and the Aquatics Championships, heptathlete Kate O’Connor and swimmer Ellen Walshe arrived home this afternoon.

Dundalk’s O’Connor emerged victorious in the heptathlon in Birmingham on Saturday, while Dubliner, Walshe, excelled in the pool in Paris, taking home the top prize in the 200m and 400m individual medley events.

Both women will now have their focus on preparing for the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.