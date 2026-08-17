Here's What Happened Today: Monday

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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#WALES Fans filled the streets of Swansea as Bonnie Tyler’s funeral procession made its way through the city.
#TRUMP The US president has threatened to bomb Oman if it “gets in the way” of a US deal with Iran on the Strait of Hormuz.
#RIP American actress Hayden Panettiere, best known for her roles in Heroes and Nashville, has died aged 36.
#AUSTRALIA Erin Patterson has launched and appeal against her conviction in the toxic mushrooms triple-murder case.
#MIDDLE EAST President Donald Trump’s envoy Jared Kushner met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after holding talks with Hamas leaders, attempting to revive a Gaza peace plan that Israel has so far rejected.
#CAMBRIDGE The university’s chancellor has condemned the “racist feeding frenzy” around Jason Arday, who was found dead on Friday.
After their huge success at the European Atheletics Championships and the Aquatics Championships, heptathlete Kate O’Connor and swimmer Ellen Walshe arrived home this afternoon.
Dundalk’s O’Connor emerged victorious in the heptathlon in Birmingham on Saturday, while Dubliner, Walshe, excelled in the pool in Paris, taking home the top prize in the 200m and 400m individual medley events.
Both women will now have their focus on preparing for the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.
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