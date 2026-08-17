Double European Gold Medallist Ellen Walshe. Ben Brady/INPHO
Homecoming

In pics: Gold medallists Kate O'Connor and Ellen Walshe arrive home

The pair arrived back in Dublin earlier today.
4.41pm, 17 Aug 2026
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The 42

HEPTATHLON GOLD MEDALLIST Kate O’Connor and double European gold medallist Ellen Walshe were greeted by fans, friends and family at Dublin Airport this afternoon.

Dundalk’s O’Connor emerged victorious in the heptathlon in Birmingham on Saturday, while Dubliner, Walshe,  excelled in the pool in Paris, taking home the top prize in the 200m and 400m individual medley events.

kate-oconnor-with-michael-oconnor Kate O'Connor celebrates with her father, Michael. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

kate-oconnor-poses-with-her-cousin-george-allen O'Connor poses with her cousin, George. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

kate-oconnor-poses-with-her-gold-medal Gold medallist O'Connor raises the tricolour. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

kate-oconnor-poses-for-a-selfie-with-a-young-fan A young fan grabs a selfie with the heptathlon hero. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

friends-and-family-of-kate-oconnor-wait-to-welcome-her-home Friends and family: Those closest to O'Connor gather for the homecoming at Dublin Airport. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

ellen-walshe-with-her-400m-individual-medley-gold-medal-and-200m-individual-medley-gold-medal Ellen Walshe with her 400m individual medley gold medal and 200m individual medley gold medal. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

ellen-walshe-alongside-her-parents-michelle-and-michael-and-coach-brian-sweeney-with-her-two-gold-medals Walshe celebrates with her parents, Michelle and Michael, and coach Brian Sweeney. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

ellen-walshe-with-supporter-zoe-miley-aged-8-from-bettystown Ellen Walshe with young fan, Zoe Miley. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

ellen-walshe-arrives-home-with-her-400m-individual-medley-gold-medal-and-200m-individual-medley-gold-medal Job done: Walshe basks in the adulation of her biggest supporters. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Written by Gareth Lyons and originally published on The 42 whose award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye. Subscribe here.

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