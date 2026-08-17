In pics: Gold medallists Kate O'Connor and Ellen Walshe arrive home

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HEPTATHLON GOLD MEDALLIST Kate O’Connor and double European gold medallist Ellen Walshe were greeted by fans, friends and family at Dublin Airport this afternoon.
Dundalk’s O’Connor emerged victorious in the heptathlon in Birmingham on Saturday, while Dubliner, Walshe, excelled in the pool in Paris, taking home the top prize in the 200m and 400m individual medley events.
Written by Gareth Lyons and originally published on The 42 whose award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye. Subscribe here.
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