Cambridge chancellor condemns ‘racist feeding frenzy’ around Jason Arday

THE UNIVERSITY OF Cambridge’s chancellor has condemned the “racist feeding frenzy” around Professor Jason Arday.

Arday resigned from his post as professor of sociology of education at Cambridge last week after accusations of plagiarism were made against him.

The 41-year-old was found dead in Battersea, south London, on Friday.

Arday, who became Cambridge’s youngest black professor in 2023, had faced intense scrutiny over the plagiarism allegations and questions about his achievements.

In a statement first reported by the BBC, the university’s chancellor Lord Chris Smith said it is possible to appreciate the “importance of academic integrity”, and ensure plagiarism allegations are “rigorously investigated”, while refusing “to join in a racist feeding frenzy over a particular academic”.

Meanwhile, shadow housing secretary Sir James Cleverly told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme he felt Arday was used as “bragging rights by some universities”.

Cleverly, who was Britain’s first black home secretary and foreign secretary, said it “should have never come this far”.

He also criticised universities for “talking about his age and his ethnicity rather than his talent” and said this was “part of the reason he was lifted so high so quickly”.

Cleverly said Arday;’s reputation had “so far to fall” after questions were raised about his work and called this and “unfair” and “terrible” situation.

The death of Arday was referred to the Coroner for the Inner South District of Greater London on Saturday.

No medical cause of death was given, so the Coroner will be investigating, but the results may not be available “for several weeks”.

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Only after this will a decision be made whether an inquest is to be opened.

Downing Street has declined to say “at this stage” whether Andy Burnham was considering an inquiry over the death of Arday, arguing it was “right for us to let processes conclude”, such as an inquest.

Asked whether “Leveson 2” was something the prime minister was looking at, a No 10 spokesperson said: “this is a tragedy on so many levels, and that our thoughts are with everyone who knew Jason”.

The UK’s Levenson inquiry was a public inquiry into the ethics of the British press after the News International hacking scandal.

The Downing Street spokseperson said this is “a moment for reflection” and a “time to think compassionately about the situation without getting into a debate”.

“Obviously in due course the usual processes will take place, so that could involve, for example, an inquest. So it would be right for us to let those processes conclude.”

Cambridge initially said claims of plagiarism regarding Arday’s thesis and some journal publications had been investigated by Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU) and the journals in question.

LJMU, which awarded Arday his PhD in 2015, concluded that he had not plagiarised work.

But last week, Cambridge announced an independent investigation into his appointment.

Arday resigned, but said this decision should not “be mistaken for an acceptance of the narratives that have surrounded me”.

More than 30,000 people, including Diane Abbott and Jameela Jamil, have signed a Good Law Project petition seeking an inquiry into coverage of Arday, which says his death followed “two weeks of relentless harassment”.

A vigil for the academic, organised by the group Stand Up To Racism, will be held on the steps of the National Gallery in Trafalgar Square, central London, at 6pm on Monday.

On Sunday, more than 200 people attended a vigil at Cambridge that was organised by Arday’s postdoctoral students.