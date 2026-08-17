Increase in returns on State Savings products and deposit accounts, as prize bond fund boosted

THERE WILL BE increases to the rate of return on savers’ investments in Ireland State Savings products from the end of this month.

Ireland State Savings is the name for the State savings products offered by the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) to personal savers. These savings can be lodged with An Post.

The products include prize bonds, deposit accounts, and fixed-term fixed-rate savings products.

From 30 August, the changes on rates of return will be as follows:

The 3-Year Savings Bonds total return will increase from 4% to 6%. This represents a change from the existing Annual Equivalent Rate (AER) of 1.32% to 1.96%.

total return will increase from 4% to 6%. This represents a change from the existing Annual Equivalent Rate (AER) of 1.32% to 1.96%. The 5-Year Savings Certificates total return will increase from 9% to 12%, changing the existing AER from 1.74% to 2.29%.

total return will increase from 9% to 12%, changing the existing AER from 1.74% to 2.29%. The 6-Year Instalment Savings total return will go from 10% to 13.5% – a change in AER from 1.75% to 2.33%.

total return will go from 10% to 13.5% – a change in AER from 1.75% to 2.33%. And the 10-Year National Solidarity Bonds will go from a total return of 22% to 30%. This increases the current 2.01% AER to 2.66%.

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The AER, the official yearly interest rate for savings accounts and investments as it takes compound interest into account, assumes no early encashment.

The variable interest rate of An Post deposit account – is increasing by 0.5% to 1.25%.

The prize bond fund variable rate is also increasing.

Prize bonds are available at €6.25 each; the minimum purchase of four costs €25. Prize bonds are entered into a weekly draw with prizes ranging in value from €75 to €50,000, with a €500,000 prize awarded in the last draw each month.

The variable interest rate used to earn money for the Prize Bond Fund will increase from 1% to 1.5% from next month, the NTMA said today.

The change to the rates will have no impact on existing fixed-term product holders.

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Finance Minister Simon Harris welcomed the announcement by NTMA today.

Describing the increases as “a measure that will help people who are saving and investing and want to make their hard-earned money go further”, Harris said customers of the State Savings will have an increased return on new fixed-term savings products and deposit accounts.

Funds saved in Ireland State Savings Fixed Term products and Prize Bonds are placed in the Central Fund of the Exchequer and are used to fund government expenditure such as capital expenditure in the areas of energy, transport, water and housing.

They form part of the National Debt of Ireland.

The total value of Ireland State Savings holdings was €23.9 billion at the end of June 2026.