Taoiseach leads tributes after death of Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus Coyle

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to a Fianna Fáil councillor who passed away at his home in Monaghan today, aged 56.

Seamus Coyle, who served on Monaghan County Council for 22 years, is remembered as a “hugely popular figure” and advocate for people of Latton and the wider Ballybay Clones area.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was “very sorry” to learn of the death of a “proud Monaghan man”.

“Séamus worked tirelessly for his local community, constantly seeking to improve their lives and community,” he said.

“His long and unbroken service is testament to the regard his local community had for him.

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“He was involved in many local organisations, again working tirelessly to improve his local community.”

Martin also commended his “immense work ethic”.

Mr Coyle was first elected to Monaghan County Council in 2004 and was re-elected at every subsequent local election, topping the poll in 2014, 2019 and 2024.

During that time, he served as Cathaoirleach of Monaghan County Council on two occasions. He was the current Cathaoirleach of Ballybay Clones Municipal District.

Fianna Fáil Senator Robbie Gallagher said “a very honourable man who gave great service to the people of Monaghan”.

“He was a great advocate for Monaghan people across so many different disciplines whether it be politics, GAA, agriculture, business, healthcare as well as other things,” he said in a Facebook post.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.