Irishman dies in Madrid after being hit by taxi

AN IRISH MAN has died after he was hit by a taxi driver in Madrid.

The 52-year-old lost his life in the early hours of Sunday morning in the neighbourhood of Arganzuela just south of the historic city centre on the banks of the River Manzanares.

He was brought to Madrid Hospital Clinico San Carlos after going into cardiac arrest and being revived at the scene by police who were the first to respond around 2.20am.

It was confirmed shortly afterwards he had died.

The police report stated witnesses told police the unnamed Irish national had crossed the road at a spot not authorised for pedestrians.

They are understood to have included two passengers in the taxi. The cab driver passed a drink-drive test and was identified but not arrested by police.

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Investigators will be submitting a report to a local court.

Footage from the scene of the tragedy showed emergency responders assisting the traffic accident victim after police closed off the road to facilitate their work.

A spokesman for a city emergency response centre said of the incident in the Ronda de Toledo, a historic street near the iconic Puerta de Toledo: “Paramedics assisted a 52-year-old man in cardiac arrest after being hit by a taxi.

“Police officers started resuscitation efforts.

“They have reversed the cardiac arrest and are taking him to hospital in a critical condition.”

It subsequently emerged he had died as his nationality was confirmed.

It was not immediately clear this morning if he was on holiday or lived in Spain.