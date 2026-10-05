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Here's What Happened Today: Monday

The most important Irish and international stories you need to know today.
9.32pm, 5 Oct 2026
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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

NO REPRO HELIX PANTO LAUNCH 7748_90756482 Darcey Little (6) with Judith Mullally as Mortabulous, Neasa Nic Shuiehne as Mad Hatter and James Deegan as Dorkula at the launch of CREEPYTOWN, a new Halloween panto at The Helix in Dublin Photocall Ireland Photocall Ireland

IRELAND

  • Primary school teachers who are members of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation began a work-to-rule today amid an ongoing public sector pay dispute.
  • Appeal Court judges in Belfast have reserved their judgment in a legal challenge over the Drumcree parading dispute.
  • Parents with a child in full-time childcare will save at least €1,000 a year as part of Tuesday’s budget. 
  • Daniel Kinahan appeared before a court in Dublin.
  • Many solicitors will do “extremely well” out of criminal legal aid reforms, the Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan has said, as he defended situations where the fee is more than double what it was under the old system.
  • A group of academics is calling on the Taoiseach to intervene in the denial of visas to four Gazan students ahead of a High Court case that starts on Tuesday.
  • Temperatures are to cool on Tuesday after mild weather today.
  • Tánaiste Simon Harris said that the €100 ‘culture card’ proposed for all 16-year-olds to spend on arts, cultural and music venues is not “dead in the water”

INTERNATIONAL

london-uk-5th-october-2026-the-unseasonably-warm-autumn-temperatures-continued-with-london-reaching-23-degrees-celsius-today-people-relaxed-and-enjoyed-the-sunshine-on-the-green-steps-by-regents-c The unseasonably warm autumn temperatures continued with London reaching 23 degrees celsius today Alamy Alamy

#BRAZIL ELECTION: Right-wing senator Flavio Bolsonaro pulled off a surprise first-place finish ahead of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Sunday’s election, which heads to a run-off in three weeks as neither clinched a majority.

#IRISH IN UKRAINE: Irish diplomats have vowed to stay in Kyiv despite Russia’s threat that they were in danger due to its increased “large-scale retaliatory strikes” against the Ukrainian capital. 

#ROYALS: The former Prince Andrew is taking legal action against Thames Valley Police in a bid to quash search warrants which led to his arrest, with a private High Court hearing to take place on Thursday, a judicial spokesperson has said.

PARTING SHOT

CBS Boston / YouTube

Zach Bryan wore a “Free Palestine” T-shirt when he played at a stadium owned by billionaire Robert Kraft, who has previously called such sentiments “hurtful to the Jewish community”.

It comes just weeks after Kraft asked Ed Sheeran to remove Macklemore as a support act from his Loop tour after the rapper said “Free Palestine” during a concert.

Bryan has become a country megastar, selling out shows around the world, including in Ireland.

His hits include Something in the Orange, and I Remember Everything, featuring Kacey Musgraves.

More than 73,000 reportedly attended his shows at Gillette Stadium, breaking the venue’s attendance record. 

Fans noticed that in an Instagram post on the stadium’s account about the success of the shows, none of the photos are close enough to see the t-shirt.

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