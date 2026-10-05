Ireland to face cooler temperatures tomorrow after highs of up to 21 degrees today

TEMPERATURES ARE TO cool on Tuesday after mild weather today, when temperatures were forecast to reach as high as 21 degrees.

While Met Éireann said it would be “cloudy for many today”, with patchy light rain, drizzle and mist, temperatures were forecast to reach highs of between 14 and 21 degrees.

It will be coolest in the northwest and mildest in the south and east today, the forecaster said.

From tonight, it will be mostly dry in the south. It will be cloudy elsewhere, Met Éireann said, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, with some mist and fog patches forecast to develop.

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Cloudy for many this #afternoon, with patchy light rain, drizzle & mist🌥️🌂 Drier in the S & E with some bright spells developing⛅️ Highs of 14 to 20 C🌡️ coolest in the NW and mildest in the S & E, with light to moderate southwesterly winds🍃 https://t.co/KgtJzkA615 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 5, 2026

Generally, the lowest temperatures tonight will be between 8 and 12 degrees, but milder in the south, where the lowest temperatures are forecast to remain between 12 and 14 degrees.

Tuesday is to start off cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

Sunny spells and a few showers are to develop in the west and north through the morning and afternoon, and the clearance will slowly spread southeastwards through the day.

Highest temperatures are forecast to be just 11 to 14 degrees, but a little milder further south with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees, Met Éireann said.

Last October, mean temperatures across Ireland were between 11 and 14.5 degrees.