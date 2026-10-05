Drumcree march set for new court hearing today as Kneecap turn up to support Garvaghy residents

A FRESH LEGAL bid against the planned Orange Order march in Portadown is to be heard at the Court of Appeal in Belfast today.

Lawyers for the Garvaghy Road Residents Coalition are arguing that the Parades Commission “materially misdirected itself” on the police assessment of the potential for disorder and had not given an “accurate representation of the evidence received from PSNI” in its decision.

Residents in the largely nationalist area around the road – backed by Sinn Féin, the SDLP and People Before Profit – are opposed to the parade, which was due to start last Sunday morning, and unsuccessfully fought the decision in court.

Several of the residents then protested by blocking the 35-man contingent of the Portadown District Orange Order from progressing through Garvaghy Road, resulting in the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) refusing to give the Orange Order the go-ahead to proceed.

Under parading laws in Northern Ireland, protests must be notified to, and approved by, the Parades Commission adjudication body.

Meanwhile, Irish rap trio Kneecap visited Portadown to show support for the residents.

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Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara and DJ Próvaí – Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, and JJ Ó Dochartaigh – went to a local school before meeting residents at Drumcree Community Centre on Sunday.

They then were swarmed by fans of all ages as they were led up the Garvaghy Road by the spokesman for the residents’ coalition, Breandán Mac Cionnaith.

The Belfast-based stars posed for selfies as volunteer stewards tried to keep fans off the road and allow the progress of vehicle traffic.

Hundreds of people had lined the street in advance of their arrival, but a stage which has been used for speeches in recent days was covered off and the three musicians did not perform or formally address the crowd.

They stopped briefly in a tent at the junction which leads up to Drumcree Parish Church – which is where the Orange Order is aiming to march from – before turning around and leaving the area by car.

In a statement to the Press Association after the visit, the trio said: “Kneecap support the residents of Garvaghy Road, they’re a determined and strong community.

“No community should have to live with sectarian intimidation, racism or hatred. Not here, not now, not anywhere.”

They were accompanied by their solicitor Darragh Mackin, who also represents the residents, as well as their manager Daniel Lambert and Irish folk singer Radie Peat.