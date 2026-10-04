Tributes pour in for award-winning photographer who died in motorcycle crash

TRIBUTES FROM ACROSS Irish media have been paid to the award-winning photographer Colin Keegan, who died when his motorcycle collided with a car in Co Meath earlier this weekend.

He had been travelling on the R156 at Harlockstown, Dunboyne, Co Meath when the fatal collision happened shortly before 12.15pm on Saturday.

Mr Keegan was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was subsequently removed to Navan Mortuary. The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 70s, was uninjured.

Through his near 30 years with Collins Photo Agency, Mr Keegan was responsible for photos appearing across Irish and international media outlets on the biggest stories of the day year after year.

Press Photographers Ireland posted on social media about Mr Keegan’s death, saying that he had “spent his career capturing the heart, soul and history” of the nation.

“It is with enormous sadness that Press Photographers Ireland shares the news of the death of our much-loved member and colleague, Colin Keegan, who died tragically yesterday,” the group said on Instagram.

The photographers group described their late colleague as “fearless when the job demanded it, fiercely competitive” and someone who had an “extraordinary nose” for news.

“But for those who worked alongside him, it was the man behind the camera who made him so special,” the group added, as it shared warm remarks paid about their late colleague this weekend.

Further loving tributes were paid to Mr Keegan from across the media industry, including by RTÉ broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan, who called him a “gorgeous man and a superb photographer”.

“I am so terribly sad to hear this news,” the Prime Time presenter said on Instagram.

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“I met him every year at your awards. He was a gorgeous man and a superb photographer. Codladh sámh Colin x.”

Virgin Media’s Richard Chambers praised his “unbelievable eye and dedication”, adding condolences to his friends, families and colleagues.

The photographer racked up numerous awards throughout his career for his work, covering some of the major political and news events of 21st-century Ireland.

In 2007, he won News Photographer of the Year at the Irish Press Photographers Awards.

One of his most famous photos was that of Bertie Ahern surveying the floods after the River Tolka burst its banks in Drumcondra in November 2002.

The then taoiseach was up to his knees in flood water when Mr Keegan spotted his chance and snapped the Fianna Fáil leader.

Bertie Ahern in flooded Drumcondra in 2002 Colin Keegan Colin Keegan

In its tribute to Mr Keegan, Press Photographers Ireland said that while he was a tremendous photojournalist, those who worked alongside him knew that “the man behind the camera who made him so special”.

“We have lost a legend, an inspiration and a friend,” said the group added.

“Our thoughts are with Colin’s family and friends, his colleagues at Collins Photo Agency @collinsphotoagency, and everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him.

“Taken far too soon.”