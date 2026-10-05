GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

1. Primary teachers

Primary school teachers who are members of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) are set to begin a work-to-rule today amid an ongoing public sector pay dispute.

The INTO is the largest teachers’ trade union in Ireland, representing over 48,000 members. The move is part of wider industrial action involving more than 100,000 public sector workers.

2. Ireland v Israel

It is alleged by Ireland’s fitness coach Damien Doyle that he was spat at by an Israeli player as the teams left the pitch at half time. Both sides were involved in a melee as a result, and referee Juan Martínez Munuera urged them to “be clever.”

The Spanish official was in the middle for another testing night. Ireland midfielder Jayson Molumby, in particular, was on the end of a number of late fouls and at full time Israel’s Oscar Gloukh raced towards the Waterford native to try and confront him further.

3. Orange Order march

A fresh legal bid against the planned Orange Order march in Portadown is to be heard at the Court of Appeal in Belfast today.

Lawyers for the Garvaghy Road Residents Coalition are arguing that the Parades Commission “materially misdirected itself” on the police assessment of the potential for disorder and had not given an “accurate representation of the evidence received from PSNI” in its decision.

4. Brazil election

Right-wing senator Flavio Bolsonaro pulled off a surprise first-place finish ahead of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Sunday’s election, which heads to a run-off in three weeks as neither clinched a majority.

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5. Snap election

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said he would call an early election on 29 November, after parliament rejected housing relief measures proposed by his government.

“To do more, we need to renew and broaden the support of the people,” Sánchez, in office since 2018, said in a televised address, adding his aim was “to secure a much broader, progressive majority in parliament”.

6. UK airbase

The United States confirmed on Sunday that it has withdrawn all B-1 bombers from RAF Fairford, a British airbase at the centre of a counter-terrorism probe after a mysterious security incident last month.

Police were called to the base in south-west England on 27 September after a local farmer reported a group of men with several vans engaged in “suspicious” activity.

7. Childcare

Parents with a child in full-time childcare will save at least €1,000 a year as part of Tuesday’s budget.

The childcare package aims to target children aged under seven as this is the age cohort where parents are paying the most in childcare fees.

8. Social media

In many European countries, frustration at how certain social media material is handled – whether it is scams or the posting of dangerous or illegal content – is turning into concerted campaigns aimed at bringing them under greater control.

In most European countries, tech companies can decline invitations to answer to parliamentary committees, just as they can here.

9. RIP

Tributes from across Irish media have been paid to the award-winning photographer Colin Keegan, who died when his motorcycle collided with a car in Co Meath earlier this weekend.

Through his near 30 years with Collins Photo Agency, Mr Keegan was responsible for photos appearing across Irish and international media outlets on the biggest stories of the day year after year.