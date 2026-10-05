Have you ever been to Glastonbury Festival?

GENERAL SALE TICKETS for Glastonbury Festival 2027 went on sale on Sunday and, to little surprise, sold out in less than an hour.

Thousands of people joined the online queue in the hopes of securing tickets for the festival, which will return to Somerset, England after a fallow year.

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Last month, it was confirmed that tickets would be priced at £408 (€481), with the £29.50 (€35) increase marking the festival’s highest price in its history.

While the line-up is yet to be announced, Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis has already ruled out the Oasis rumours.

The festival has been known to have a large international following, with many music fans travelling from different countries to attend.

So, we’re asking: Have you ever been to Glastonbury?

