Flight returns to Dublin after crew report headaches and 'burning sensation in nasal passages'

A US-BOUND PASSENGER flight declared an emergency and returned to Dublin Airport this afternoon after the crew reported a strong odour of fuel on board.

United Airlines flight UA-316 departed from Dublin at around 2.10pm destined for Newark, in New Jersey.

The Boeing 757-224 jet had climbed to an altitude of 31,000 feet and was about to cross the Irish coast over Co Mayo shortly after 2.30pm when the crew declared an emergency and made a U-turn.

The crew told air traffic controllers there was a “very strong fuel odour that we are experiencing right now”.

When asked whether they believed they had a fuel leak, the flight crew confirmed they did not suspect a leak at that time.

Advertisement

The flight turned around, began to descend again and routed back to Dublin Airport.

The crew confirmed they would be making an “overweight landing” and requested the longest available runway. It was confirmed that Dublin’s newest runway (28R – 28 Right) was available to them.

The crew also confirmed they would “need medical personnel”, stating they had “some reports of strong headaches and burning sensation in the nasal passages”.

Airport authorities and emergency services were alerted to the incoming emergency.

Dublin Airport Fire and Rescue crews, medical personnel and airport operations personnel were standing by for the aircraft when it landed shortly after 3pm. The aircraft taxied to the terminal where it was met by ambulance paramedics.

The flight crew had advised controllers they had “five flight attendants requesting medical attention and an unknown number of passengers needing it”.

No further information is available at this time while a comment is awaited from the airline.