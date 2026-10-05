'We stay in Kyiv': Irish diplomats vow to stay in Ukraine despite Russian threat of strikes

IRISH DIPLOMATS HAVE vowed to stay in Kyiv despite Russia’s threat that they were in danger due to its increased “large-scale retaliatory strikes” against the Ukrainian capital.

In a statement, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) directed the threat to “foreign nationals, personnel of diplomatic missions to refrain from remaining in or travelling to Ukraine.

“Responsibility for any possible adverse consequences lies entirely with those who choose to disregard this warning.”

It issued the warning on its social media accounts, Telegram channel and website.

In response, European embassies have said they will stay in the Ukrainian capital.

In a post on its X account, the Irish Embassy in Kyiv said that it will remain and continue to work in the city.

“Together with other Heads of Mission in Kyiv, we take note with concern of the Russian MFA’s threat against diplomats and foreign citizens in Ukraine.

“Russia is bound by the Vienna Convention and international humanitarian law.

“We stay in Kyiv,” it said.

Together with other Heads of Mission in Kyiv, we take note with concern of the Russian MFA's threat against diplomats and foreign citizens in Ukraine. Russia is bound by the Vienna Convention and international humanitarian law. We stay in Kyiv. — Embassy of Ireland in Ukraine (@IrlEmbUkraine) October 4, 2026

The Journal was in the city in April when Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee opened a new embassy facility.

There is a small team of Irish diplomats, backed by a number of Ukrainian staff, based there and led by current ambassador Orla McBreen, who has previously served in senior roles in Britain and the United States.

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Speaking on RTE Radio at the weekend McEntee strongly criticised the Russian government’s actions and said that the diplomats’ safety is “paramount”.

“Well, look, of course, every action that we take is to ensure that our staff are kept safe and that we maintain their safety. But this is just yet again another appalling act by Russia in threatening international diplomats and threatening European member states.

“And we have been very clear that we will remain resolute and that we will work together, the EU, in pushing back on these types of actions. Of course, my priority is to make sure that our staff and that our teams are safe.

“But at the moment, our position is very clear: we will not accept these threats, and we will not accept the actions that have been taken by Russia,” she said.

Russia has recently intensified its targeting of Kyiv and other cities. As German Chancellor Frederick Merz visited over the weekend, a heavy bombardment struck locations including a bridge over the Dnipro river.

Russia has started using jet-powered drones along with other conventional munitions as Ukraine struggles to confront the waves of explosive devices.

Ukraine has been hitting targets inside Russia, focusing on critical infrastructure such as oil refineries and targets inside Moscow.

Separately in recent days reports have claimed that Russia is considering a major conscription move to fill its military ranks.

A statement from the EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova said that all European Union embassies would stay in Kyiv.

Mathernova said that the threats stem from Russia’s frustration over its lack of movement on the battlefield.

“We are staying in Kyiv, and so are all the other embassies of European Union countries. We are in close contact. So we are here.

“The EU Advisory Mission remains, and so do the EU embassies. We have 25 member states with embassies in Kyiv, and all of them are staying. Russia has made such threats several times already, and, in my opinion, this is a sign of frustration because they are failing to gain the upper hand on the battlefield,” she said.

Mathernova said that Russia is working to try and reduce EU support for Ukraine but added that the Vienna Conventions protects diplomatic missions and that Moscow “would be wise not to test their limits.”