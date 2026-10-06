Income tax band changes and fuel excise measures confirmed as ministers announce Budget 2027

AN INCREASE TO the Help to Buy tax rebate, a small boost to the State pension and a raise in the entry point to the higher rate of tax are all on the cards today as the government announces Budget 2027.

Minister for Finance Simon Harris and Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers are confirming the details of the government’s spending plans for the next year.

And now, Harris moves on to where the government’s going to get the money to fund all of that. One way is through an increase to the excise duty on a pack of 20 cigarettes by an additional €1, with pro rata increases on other tobacco products as well. The duty on e-liquid products if increasing by 20 cent per millilitre. Alamy Alamy Among measures aimed at supporting the cultural sector, Harris announced an allocation of €15 million “to help keep our pub doors open”. Here’s what Harris has announced in the housing sector: For households that rent our a room in their house, the rent-a-room tax-free allowance is rising from €14,000 to €16,000.

That tax relief is also being extended to include newly installed ‘detached auxiliary dwellings’ (garden cabin-type structures) between 32 and 45 square metres.

The rent tax credit for renters is increases to €1,150 for single claimants and €2,300 for couples.

The Help to Buy scheme for first-time buyers who raise the maximum tax refund amount from €30,000 to €35,000.

The new Derelect Property Tax, planned for September 2027, will be set at a rate of 7%. The childcare services relief tax exemption will increase from €15,000 to €20,000 to try to “increase supply and to remove the limit on the number of children that can be minded under the relief” in order to provide “greater flexibility to childminders to support the needs of parents and families”, Harris said. He added that Chambers will make further announcements in relation to childcare costs in his speech later this afternoon. The temporary reduced fuel excise rates that are currently in place until November are being extended until February 2027. Carbon tax In a significant change to carbon tax policy, Harris has confirmed that carbon tax on home heating oil and gas is being reduced and will “not increase again for the lifetime of this government”. The rate of carbon tax on kerosene and natural gas were scheduled to increase today and again in May 2027 to reach €78.50 per tonne in line with planned increases to the tax, but instead will be reduced back to 2023 levels of €48.50 per tonne and remain at that rate. Harris said that for new State savings accounts, there will be a tax-free threshold of €50,000, a flat tax of 1% on the value of the account above that threshold, and a maximum contribution limit of €12,000 per year, with no minimum contribution. The thresholds for capital acquisition tax, which applies to gifts and inheritances, are increasing for the first time since 2024. The amount a child can inherit without paying the tax is rising from €400,000 to €420,000. The threshold for siblings, nieces, nephews and some other relatives will increase from €40,000 to €44,000, and for non-relatives, it’ll increase from €20,000 to €22,000. Oireachtas TV Oireachtas TV After a preamble about cost of living pressures and economic volatility, we’re getting into the meat of things now. Harris has confirmed the government’s decision to raise the entry point for the higher rate of tax from €44,000 to €46,500. Personal, employee and employer tax credits will each increase by €125, and the home carer tax credit will increase by €100. The entry threshold for the USC 3% band is increasing by €1,600 from €28,700 to €30,300. Our politics editor Christina Finn is in the Dáil chamber for the budget announcement. She tells us that the budget documents are being handed out now to politicians, who are eagerly pouring over them, and says it’s notable that Michael Healy-Rae is seated up in the back, far from the government benches where he was last year when he was agriculture minister. Politicians dig in to the budget documents. Oireachtas TV Oireachtas TV Harris is on his feet. The Dáil chamber is filling up as politicians take their seats for the much-anticipated budget announcement. Harris and Chambers entered the building earlier sporting Government-branded umbrellas. You can insert your own jokes here about rainy day funds etc etc. Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie Want a full rundown of everything we know about what to expect from the budget? Here’s a round-up of our reporting on what’s anticipated. Shutterstock Shutterstock Social welfare Recipients of the State pension and core social welfare payments will see the rate of payments increase by €10 per week. The customary Christmas bonus will be paid again this year to those in receipt of social welfare payments. There’ll be no increase to the Children’s Allowance in this budget, but there will be an additional €6 per week for the child support payment. A permanent disability payment of €500 has also been agreed for the first time. There will also be a €5 increase per week to the fuel allowance. Taoiseach Micheál Martin was promptly posting on social media at 8am this morning to say that this will be a budget for families and for workers. “We’re endeavouring to ease the pressures, because there’s no doubt that cost of living is a significant factor for all of you today,” he said in an 80-second clip. “The government cannot sort out every issue, but at least we can make substantial efforts to reduce that pressure on families, and today’s budget will do that.” This is a Budget for families, for workers and helping people with rising costs. - We're putting more money back in workers’ pockets - Supporting families and carers with the cost of childcare and disability - Easing the burden of fuel and energy costs for those who need it most https://t.co/Cj4UGysE5V — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) October 6, 2026 Housing Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo On the housing side of things, the Help to Buy tax rebate limit for first-time buyers is set to increase from €30,000 to €35,000. However, changes that were mooted for stamp duty for first-time buyers have been scrapped. For households that rent our a room in their house, the rent-a-room tax-free allowance is set to increase from €14,000 to €16,000. The rent tax credit for renters is increasing from €1,000 to €1,150 for a single person and €2,300 for a couple. Inheritance tax Currently, a child can inherit up to €400,000 from their parents in their lifetime before capital acquisitions tax of 33% kicks in. We’re expecting the budget to increase this threshold to €420,000. The threshold for siblings, nieces, nephews and some other relatives will increase from €40,000 to €44,000, and for non-relatives, it’ll increase from €20,000 to €22,000. Income tax The main change that will directly affect pay cheques – albeit only by a few hundred a year – is an increase to the entry band for the higher rate of income tax. Instead of the current €44,000 entry threshold for paying the higher rate of 40% income tax, the new entry point will sit at €46,500. No change is expected to the USC. As we wait for 1pm, let’s chat about some of the changes in this budget that we already know about. Good morning from The Journal. It’s a rainy day out there today – will it be raining money in Leinster House for the budget announcement? We’re counting down now to hour zero. At 1pm, Minister for Finance Simon Harris will take to the Dáil floor to announce the details of Budget 2026, followed by Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers. Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers and Finance Minister pictured together at a press conference earlier this year. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

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