Higher childcare subsidies for kids up to senior infants won't kick in until next September

INCREASED GOVERNMENT SUBVENTION for childcare for kids up to senior infants will kick in next September.

The universal hourly subsidy under the National Childcare Scheme will go from €2.14 to €2.50 for children up to senior infants, the second year of primary school, the government announced today as part of Budget 2027.

The monthly cap on childcare fees for kids up to senior infants will now be €550. That’s down from €735, so a 25% cut for parents of children in full-time daycare.

The time lag on the measures kicking in means parents of children currently in senior infants won’t benefit.

It’s understood the government considered spreading the available budget for increased childcare subventions to a wider cohort including older children, who may attend after-school services. However, the government ultimately decided to focus higher subsidies on younger children as their parents are currently paying the most for childcare.

Also in September 2027, income thresholds to qualify for the maximum childcare subsidies will increase from €34,000 to €38,500.

The discount for families with two children will go from €5,500 to €6,000, while for families with three children the discount will also increase by €1,500 to €12,500.

Promise of €200 cap

The new measures – many of which were widely reported in advance of this afternoon’s announcement – are intended as a step towards the government’s commitment to progressively reduce childcare costs to €200 per month per child over the course of its term.

However, this budget – the government’s second – leaves plenty of ground still to cover to get there, with the €550 cap that will kick in next year still 175% higher than the promised level.

Jack Chambers, the public expenditure minister, told the Dáil this afternoon that parents would save €2,220 per child with the new cap.

Chambers insisted today’s announcement was “a budget for working families” that would ease the pressure on parents and facilitate them to return to work.

He said the government was “firmly on the path towards achieving” its Programme for Government commitment on childcare costs.

It’s understood the saving of €2,200 would be dependent on a child being in full-time childcare covered by the National Childcare Scheme.

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At the time of the last census in 2022, 56% of children aged between 0 and 4 were cared for in a crèche, while a third of children aged 5-12 attended a crèche, Montessori or after-school.

Childminders

More than one in seven children is cared for by a childminder in their home.

The government also announced measures in relation to this form of childcare, aimed at encouraging more people into the sector.

The government has announced tax measures for childminders caring for kids in their home. Alamy Alamy

Minister for Finance Simon Harris announced an increase in the tax exemption for childminders from €15,000 to €20,000. The government will also remove the limit on the number of children that can be cared for by childminders availing of this tax relief.

Harris suggested this would “increase supply” of childminders and “provide greater flexibility to childminders to support the needs of parents”.

The Tánaiste acknowledged that the cost of childcare is “still too high for many families”.

Pre-schools under pressure

In the run-up to the budget, preschools and small childcare providers warned that they are under financial strain and called on the government to ensure any fee cuts are funded by the state rather than being pushed back onto the sector.

The Federation of Early Childhood Providers (FECP), a coalition of independent childcare and early years education providers such as small local preschools, called for more support.

The FECP urged the government to provide a 10-20% increase in the rate paid by the government to fund free pre-school under the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) scheme.

The state fully funds two years of ECCE for 3 to 5-year-olds, for three hours a day, five days a week.

However, the rate the government pays to providers of ECCE has been effectively frozen since 2018, putting many independent preschools and Montessori schools under severe pressure.

Further information on childcare measures in the budget will be provided by Minister for Children Norma Foley later this afternoon.

With reporting by Christina Finn.