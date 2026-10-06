A box of cigarettes will cost you over €20 from midnight. Alamy
Taxation

Cigarettes to hit €20 a box for the first time from midnight tonight

The increase will mean the cost of a packet of 20 cigarettes has increased by €2.50 in the last three budgets.
1.46pm, 6 Oct 2026
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THE PRICE OF a packet of 20 cigarettes will rise by €1 from midnight tonight, pushing a box to over €20 and breaking the barrier of €1 per cigarette. 

The increase will mean the cost of a packet of 20 cigarettes has increased by €2.50 in the last three budgets. The standard increase in recent budgets has typically been 50 cents. 

Other tobacco products will be increased on a pro rata basis, Simon Harris said.

“Smoking continues to kill so many Irish people every year. It is important that we continue to discourage and dissuade people, particularly younger people, from smoking,” Harris said as he announced the price increases.

Vapes will also become more expensive with an increase of 20 cents per ml announced in the budget. 

The E-liquid Products Tax (EPT) came into effect on 1 November 2025 and applies to all e-liquid products used in e-liquid inhalation products. It brought in an initial 50c per ml excise duty on vapes, as well as 23% VAT.

Standard disposable vapes, such as Lost Marys or Elf Bars, contain 2ml of e-liquid, meaning an increase of 40 cents per product on the current prices, accounting for existing EPT.

For those who use refillable vapes, which are refilled with vape juice, a 10ml juice bottle will increase by €2.

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Readers argue whether cigarette tax hikes curb smoking or just fuel the black market
Where they land
Higher prices either drive smokers to illegal sources or finally help people quit
What they think
Tax increases will only push people towards the black market
Making smoking unaffordable is the best way to force quitting
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