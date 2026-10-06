Budget 2027: Here are the main points you need to know

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ANOTHER YEAR, ANOTHER budget.
We have a new finance minister this year in the form of Simon Harris, who delivers his first budget of what will likely be two before he rotates into the role of taoiseach late next year.
Harris has sought to temper expectations for this budget, saying last week that “there’s only so much” one budget can do.
Despite this, people pushed to the pin of their collar will be looking for some help from the government and a repeat of last year’s budget when restraint was the order of the day probably won’t cut it.
Our liveblog of the latest is here, but below is the list of all the main things to be announced:
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