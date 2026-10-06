Budget 2027: Here are the main points you need to know

ANOTHER YEAR, ANOTHER budget.

We have a new finance minister this year in the form of Simon Harris, who delivers his first budget of what will likely be two before he rotates into the role of taoiseach late next year.

Harris has sought to temper expectations for this budget, saying last week that “there’s only so much” one budget can do.

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Despite this, people pushed to the pin of their collar will be looking for some help from the government and a repeat of last year’s budget when restraint was the order of the day probably won’t cut it.

Our liveblog of the latest is here, but below is the list of all the main things to be announced:

Income Tax

Entry to higher rate of income tax increases from €44,000 to €46,500.

Other taxes and credits

Main tax credits (Personal, Employee, and Earned Income) all increase by €125.

Rate of Carbon Tax for home heating to decrease from €63.50 to €48.50 per tonne. The rate will remain for the lifetime of the government.

Children

Increase in tax-free income for childminders of €5,000 to €20,000.

Housing

The rent-a-room tax-free allowance is set to increase by €2,000 to €16,000.

Rent Tax Credit for renters increases from €1,000 to €1,150 for a single person and €2,300 for a couple.

Rent-A-Room scheme extended to detached garden cabins.

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