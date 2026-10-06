The annual headline cost of a university degree has been reduced by €150

THE GOVERNMENT HAS cut the annual student contribution charge by €150 in Budget 2027.

The cut brings the annual cost of a university degree down to €2,350.

The reduction is effective immediately, meaning students who have already paid their fees for this year will be able to request refunds in January 2027.

There is no change to annual PhD stipends.

Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers also announced an increase in the Susi grant for families with more than one child in university. For example, a family with more than one child in college who is currently getting a €500 fee reduction per child will see this increase to €750 per child.

A new income band is also being introduced for families earning between €120,000 and €150,000. Families who fall into this band and have more than one child in college will now be eligible for a €500 grant per student.

Maintenance grants will be increased by 4.5% across every band, according to today’s budget.

Advertisement

Chambers said €5.3 billion has been allocated to the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science for 2027.

He announced funding for over 1,420 additional higher education placements for health and social care professionals.

A three-year, €360 million National Training Fund was announced with €150 million of that targeted towards strengthening skills resilience and adapting to challenges posed by AI.

Chambers also announced a €925 million allocation for National Development Plan projects related to Higher Education, including support for improvements and expansion of campus facilities in Waterford, Carlow, Limerick, Galway and Letterkenny.

Aontas na Mac Léinn in Éirinn (AMLÉ), the national union of students in Ireland, said it welcomes “any reduction in the student contribution charge”.

The group said this “signals a positive commitment to the promise made in the Programme for Government to continual reductions to the fee” but it is “disappointed to see such a small reduction”.

“At a time when the cost of college has increased by over €500, year-on-year, a mere €150 cut to student fees does not go far enough”, they said.

“With the Student Contribution Charge now sitting at €2,350, students across the country are still faced with one of the most expensive educations in the European Union.”

They are calling for a commitment to “more substantial reductions in the Student Contribution Charge across future budget packages, with an eye to their complete abolition within the lifetime of this Government”.