Planning rules around detached garden accommodation changed in July .
Budget 2027

Rent tax credit increases by €150 and Rent-A-Room scheme extended to garden cabins

This change brings the value of the credit to €1,150 for single people and €2,300 for couples.
1.45pm, 6 Oct 2026
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THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced that the rent tax credit is increasing by €150 as part of Budget 2027. 

This change brings the value of the credit to €1,150 for single people and €2,300 for couples.

They have also announced that the Rent A Room tax credit is being extended to garden cabin rentals between 32 and 45 square metres. 

The threshold of tax-free income landlords can earn from Rent-A-Room has also increased from €14,000 to €16,000.

This change applies retrospectively from 27 July this year, when the new planning rules around garden cabins came in.

They have also announced increases in the Help to Buy scheme. The maximum refund a first time buyer can claim is increasing by €5,000 to €35,000. 

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