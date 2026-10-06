Almost 50 celebrities signed the letter including Susan Sarandon, Noel Gallagher and Imelda May. Alamy
Open letter

Celebrities including Noel Gallagher and Susan Sarandon sign letter backing Garvaghy residents

Gallagher and Sarandon are joined by global stars like The Smiths’ Johnny Marr, The Jam’s Paul Weller and Madness frontman Sugg.
7.48pm, 6 Oct 2026
242

NOEL GALLAGHER AND Susan Sarandon are among almost 50 celebrities to sign an open letter of support for the residents of Garvaghy Road. 

Gallagher and Sarandon are joined by global stars like The Smiths’ Johnny Marr, The Jam’s Paul Weller and Madness frontman Suggs. 

On Monday, appeal court judges in Belfast reserved their judgment in a legal challenge over the Drumcree parading dispute.

Residents of the Garvaghy Road have been locked in a dispute over a planned Orange Order march down the nationalist road on Sunday, 27 September.

Residents in the largely nationalist area around the road – backed by Sinn Féin, the SDLP and People Before Profit – unsuccessfully fought the decision in court.

The court considered a fresh legal challenge on Monday and said the judges’ decision is reserved, and a date for a decision cannot be given right now.

The open letter published on Tuesday also features stars like Line Of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar, all three members of Kneecap, musician Imelda May, Kevin Rowland and Sean Reid of Dexy’s Midnight Runners and The Pogues’ Spider Stacy.

In the letter they said the residents must be “robustly protected from any form of forced processions that disregard their consent, safety and right to live in peace free from intimidation”.

“The residents of the Garvaghy Road endured years of profound trauma, fear and disruption during the height of the parading conflicts in the 1990s.”

It said it is “entirely unacceptable” that the Garvaghy community should “face a return to that anxiety”.

“To allow old wounds to be aggressively reopened risks destabilising community relations not only in Portadown but across society in the North” it continued. 

The letter said an international mediator would “offer a viable path forward”.

An international mediator would “lower the political temperature”, “restore public confidence” and “protect the wider peace process”, according to the letter. 

“We cannot afford to step backward. We urge you to exercise courageous political leadership at this critical juncture by looking to the international community for a neutral arbiter who can guide all sides toward a shared, peaceful future.”

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie