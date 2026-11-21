FANS OF FIONA the hippo are mourning the animal’s death after she died on Thursday after swallowing a hat.

Fiona, whose premature birth and fight for survival captured hearts worldwide nearly a decade ago, was nine years old when she died.

The hat, which she ate after it was accidentally flung into her enclosure, was so far into her digestive system that no supportive care could have saved her, the zoo said in a statement.

Fans draped a hippo statue with flowers and notes written in crayon. A little girl held up a drawing of Fiona while a woman left behind a watermelon, one of Fiona’s favourite treats.

“She brought so much love in her lifetime,” said one note.

Flowers, handwritten notes, watermelons and other items are displayed at a memorial for Fiona the hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo (Obed Lamy/AP)

Born prematurely almost a decade ago and given slim odds of survival, Fiona became not only a source of hometown pride but also a worldwide symbol of hope and inspiration for many — from teachers to parents to children.

During her visit to the zoo, Jessica Grieshop, who often brought her daughters to see Fiona, called the hippo an inspiration for “anyone that was going through hard times”.

Fiona will be remembered and beloved for many years, said Thayne Maynard, the zoo board’s executive chairman.

“I have never known an animal so beloved in all my life. From the day she was born, she was like lightning in a bottle,” he said in a statement.

At first, Fiona showed no signs of distress after swallowing the hat, 11 days before her death. It was tossed by a zoo visitor and caught by a ceiling fan, which flung it into the hippo habitat.

But a few days later, her appetite started to decline, zoo officials said. By Monday, the zoo announced Fiona was undergoing veterinary care.

They said they were cautiously optimistic she could pass the hat.

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Zoo director Dave Jenike said: “Our animal care team was heroic in their efforts to save her. They did everything possible, but her body couldn’t fight anymore.

“Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome,” the zoo said.

Fiona inspired millions in her first months and final days, uniting people across all boundaries and political spectrums.

Usha Vance, the wife of Vice President JD Vance, posted a photo of one of their children face-to-face with Fiona through the glass wall of her enclosure.

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton posted photos of her behind-the-scenes encounter with Fiona, writing that she would treasure “the smiles she gave me”.

Chelsea Clinton Instagram. Chelsea Clinton Instagram.

Speaking outside the zoo Thursday, Amy Haacke, a teacher from Dayton, said that she was a “huge fan” of Fiona because she likes underdogs.

She said she uses the Fiona book series in her classroom.

“It kind of means a lot to be here,” she said.

Fiona was born six weeks premature, weighing just 29 pounds (13.2 kilograms), far below the lowest recorded birth weight for her species at the time.

The zoo’s staff went to extraordinary lengths to keep her alive, raising her by hand. She couldn’t nurse, so a zoo staffer hand-milked her mother to feed her, and she became a celebrity during her nine years.

Hippos typically live 40 to 50 years in zoos.

Her story marked an uplifting turn for the Cincinnati Zoo after months of backlash over the 2016 shooting of Harambe. The gorilla became a pop culture phenomenon after he was killed when a child got into his enclosure.