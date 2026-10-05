Music

Zach Bryan wears 'Free Palestine' T-shirt at stadium weeks after Ed Sheeran-Macklemore tour dispute

Robert Kraft, the owner of Gillette Stadium, had accused Macklemore of hate speech for saying “Free Palestine”.
5.14pm, 5 Oct 2026
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ZACH BRYAN WORE a “Free Palestine” T-shirt when he played at a stadium owned by billionaire Robert Kraft, who has previously called such sentiments “hurtful to the Jewish community”.

It comes just weeks after Kraft asked Ed Sheeran to remove Macklemore as a support act from his Loop tour after the rapper said “Free Palestine” during a concert.

The pair had been scheduled to play Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, as part of the tour.

Over the weekend, country star Bryan expressed similar sentiments when he played the venue. He wore a T-shirt that said “Free Palestine” and “an appeal to heaven”, which is a phrase previously associated with the American War of Independence.

CBS Boston / YouTube

Statement T-shirts were also worn by members of his band, including his drummer, who donned a jersey honouring Hind Rajab, a five-year-old Palestinian girl killed by the Israeli Defence Forces.

Macklemore shared a photo of Bryan performing in the t-shirt on his Instagram story.

Kraft has yet to make a public statement on it.

He last month accused Macklemore of hate speech for saying “Free Palestine” and showing audiences footage of the suffering in Gaza during his shows on Sheeran’s tour.

Sheeran said he had no choice but to remove Macklemore from the line-up, as Kraft and other stadium owners had threatened to axe tour dates at their venues.

All of Sheeran’s other support acts, including Irish acts Beoga and Aaron Rowe, pulled out of the tour in solidarity.

Bryan has become a country megastar, selling out shows around the world, including in Ireland.

His hits include Something in the Orange, and I Remember Everything, featuring Kacey Musgraves.

More than 73,000 reportedly attended his shows at Gillette Stadium, breaking the venue’s attendance record. 

Fans noticed that in an Instagram post on the stadium’s account about the success of the shows, none of the photos are close enough to see the t-shirt.

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Readers praise Zach Bryan for wearing a Free Palestine t-shirt
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Support for the musician's stance against stadium censorship
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Praising the artist for defying venue owners and speaking out
Condemning the suppression of Palestinian solidarity
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