Motorist who kept driving after two collisions failed roadside drug test

A MOTORIST KEPT driving after being involved in two collisions, gardaí have said.
Members of Ennis Traffic Corps who stopped a badly damaged car on the M18 found that the driver had no licence or motor insurance. They also failed a roadside drug test.
The M18 motorway links Ennis, Limerick and Galway.
Gardaí said the driver now faces “a big day out in court”.
