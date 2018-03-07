  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 7 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish famine memorial in New York reopens to public after $5 million dollar renovation

It features stones imported from all 32 counties.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 7 Mar 2018, 8:54 AM
2 hours ago 7,173 Views 22 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3889356

A FIVE MILLION dollar redevelopment of the Irish Famine memorial in New York City has been completed.

The attraction opened in 2002 but was seriously damaged by water over the last 15 years meaning that the site had to shut down and be repaired.

The half-acre site on the corner of Vesey Street and North End Avenue, in the Battery Park City section of downtown Manhattan, overlooks the Hudson River.

Visitors wind through a rural Irish landscape, with paths carved into a hill lined with native Irish plants and stones imported from all 32 counties. The paths lead to a viewing point 25 feet above street level, which includes views of the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island.

Irish Hunger Memorial renov 745 med Source: Edward Menashy 2017

Irish Hunger Memorial renov 106 med Source: Edward Menashy 2017

Located along the pathway is an authentic Irish Famine-era stone cottage that was donated to the project. It was disassembled and brought over from Ireland and reconstructed on-site, within the green “hillside” of the memorial.

“The Irish Hunger Memorial was first dedicated over 15 years ago. It has now reopened to stand for coming generations as a place of reflection and remembrance. And just as America has long welcomed immigrants from Ireland and beyond, we’re pleased to once again welcome Battery Park City visitors to experience this poignant tribute to the unbreakable human spirit,” said the Battery Park City Authority.

The rebuilding work, done CTA Architects and The LiRo Group, took a number of months as builders did not want to damage to the stone cottage.

One of the architects at CTA involved in this project is Frank Scanlon who was brought up in Rooskey, Roscommon.

Read: Man died after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Waterford >

Read: New blood test to detect Alzheimer’s disease developed by Irish researchers >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'I'm devastated': DJ Gareth O'Callaghan reveals he has Parkinson's disease
81,436  40
2
Woman found dead in London, husband and children found dead in Sussex
65,255  17
3
'It makes no sense': Husband of missing Tina Satchwell says she would not have gone to woods
42,846  0
Fora
1
Salad chain Chopped will fight to stop a prime Dublin outlet being shut down
1,413  0
2
Lidl fell foul of advertising rules for failing to reveal Facebook competition winners
373  0
3
Phone network iD Mobile Ireland will shut up shop next month
348  0
The42
1
'The people's game' - A debate about rugby on last night's Against the Head has got people talking
48,113  180
2
As it happened: PSG v Real Madrid, Liverpool v Porto, Champions League
38,444  35
3
Murray not sore about losing kicking duels with Carbery after knee injury 'fright'
23,751  3
DailyEdge.ie
1
Macaulay Culkin spent eight hours shading Oscar attendees on Twitter... it's The Dredge
8,094  0
2
Alicia Vikander definitely didn't want to talk about Michael Fassbender today
6,539  0
3
Conor McGregor asked his followers to get 50 Cent to unblock him on Instagram
6,341  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Teacher who lost â¬75,000 case against McDonald's after teenagers insulted him appeals decision
Teacher who lost €75,000 case against McDonald's after teenagers insulted him appeals decision
National Maternity Hospital to seek injunction against inquiry into Malak Thawley's death
Nurse tells court she is unsure a father followed her instructions as baby choked on tissue
GARDAí
'It makes no sense': Husband of missing Tina Satchwell says she would not have gone to woods
'It makes no sense': Husband of missing Tina Satchwell says she would not have gone to woods
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his 70s at home in Waterford
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after 12-year-old hospitalised following Galway hit and run
DUBLIN
Water pressure to be reduced in greater Dublin area again tonight from 8pm until 6am
Water pressure to be reduced in greater Dublin area again tonight from 8pm until 6am
Dublin-Kerry Croke Park date no longer a double-header because of colleges clash
Lidl reconsidering plan to build bigger shop on Tallaght site
CORK
Detailed information from 'key witness' sparks 40-acre hunt for missing Tina Satchwell
Detailed information from 'key witness' sparks 40-acre hunt for missing Tina Satchwell
Drivers warned about snow and ice falling onto road as clean-up continues
Gardaí investigating the disappearance of Tina Satchwell set up search site at Castlemartyr Wood

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie