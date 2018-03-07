Irish famine memorial in New York reopens to public after $5 million dollar renovation

A FIVE MILLION dollar redevelopment of the Irish Famine memorial in New York City has been completed.

The attraction opened in 2002 but was seriously damaged by water over the last 15 years meaning that the site had to shut down and be repaired.

The half-acre site on the corner of Vesey Street and North End Avenue, in the Battery Park City section of downtown Manhattan, overlooks the Hudson River.

Visitors wind through a rural Irish landscape, with paths carved into a hill lined with native Irish plants and stones imported from all 32 counties. The paths lead to a viewing point 25 feet above street level, which includes views of the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island.

Source: Edward Menashy 2017

Located along the pathway is an authentic Irish Famine-era stone cottage that was donated to the project. It was disassembled and brought over from Ireland and reconstructed on-site, within the green “hillside” of the memorial.

“The Irish Hunger Memorial was first dedicated over 15 years ago. It has now reopened to stand for coming generations as a place of reflection and remembrance. And just as America has long welcomed immigrants from Ireland and beyond, we’re pleased to once again welcome Battery Park City visitors to experience this poignant tribute to the unbreakable human spirit,” said the Battery Park City Authority.

The rebuilding work, done CTA Architects and The LiRo Group, took a number of months as builders did not want to damage to the stone cottage.

One of the architects at CTA involved in this project is Frank Scanlon who was brought up in Rooskey, Roscommon.