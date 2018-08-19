This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fans injured during storm at Backstreet Boys concert

WinStar World Casino and Resort said about 150 patrons did not evacuate when the storm hit with 128 kph winds.

By Associated Press Sunday 19 Aug 2018, 12:30 PM
The Backstreet Boys performing in Central Park, New York.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
The Backstreet Boys performing in Central Park, New York.
The Backstreet Boys performing in Central Park, New York.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

AT LEAST 14 people have been injured and transported to hospitals after trusses holding up the entrance to a resort where the Backstreet Boys were set to begin a concert in Oklahoma collapsed.

WinStar World Casino and Resort said in a statement posted on Twitter Saturday that the resort began an evacuation at about 5pm when lightning was within four miles of the casino.

The company said about 150 patrons did not evacuate and when the storm hit with 70-113-128 kph winds, it knocked over trusses and the entrance collapsed on them.

Of the 14 people taken to a hospital, two have been released.

WinStar later said the concert was postponed to a later date.

Band member Kevin Richardson tweeted that the concert had been sold out with about 12,000 fans.

After the incident, the Backstreet Boys said they would try to reschedule the concert.

